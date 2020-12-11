The Red Devils and Broncos meet again.

For the second consecutive year, it will be undefeated Owensboro facing once-beaten Frederick Douglass in the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs — this time at historic Rash Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Last season, Frederick Douglass snapped Owensboro’s 11-game winning streak in Lexington, 28-7, and the Red Devils have been itching for another shot at the Broncos ever since.

“Our kids are excited about the challenge,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “Last year’s loss is a motivation for us, sure it is, but they’re a competitive group just like we are and I expect an outstanding football game.

“Discipline means a lot to both teams.”

Owensboro enters undefeated at 11-0 and received a free ticket into the semifinals when COVID-19 issues ended undefeated Fairdale’s season and resulted in a regional championship game forfeit by the Bulldogs.

“The week off helped us,” Fallin said. “It gave us time to get ahead of the curve in terms of game preparation, and it gave us an extra week to heal up — we’re probably the healthiest we could be in the middle of a pandemic.”

Nonetheless, Fallin understands his team faces a stout opponent in Frederick Douglass (7-1), themselves on a seven-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to North Hardin.

“They’re very dynamic on offense and have a very good offensive line anchored by Jager Burton,” Fallin said of the Broncos’ highly touted 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior tackle who has committed to the University of Kentucky.

“We need to play as close to mistake-free as we possibly can and we need to maximize opportunities to score when we get them.”

Frederick Douglass is led by highly efficient junior quarterback Samuel Cornett, who has completed 84-of-128 passes for 1,313 yards and 24 touchdowns, with six interceptions.

Senior running back Darius Neal has rushed for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns, and two more UK commits — junior Dane Key and senior Dekel Crowdus and — are high-profile receivers. Key has caught 30 passes for 478 yards and 10 TDs, and Crowdus has 25 receptions for 331 yards and nine scores.

“They graduated a lot on defense, but they’re still very talented and they play very hard,” Fallin said. “They’re a very well-coached team.”

Owensboro, coming off a 28-21 second-round win over visiting Graves County on Nov. 27, continues to be led by 4-star junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who has hit on 128-of-203 passes for 1,926 yards and 23 touchdowns, and has rushed for 333 yards and six TDs.

Wimsatt’s top target has been senior wide receiver Treyvon Tinsley, who has 35 receptions for 529 yards and nine touchdowns, and senior Ben Flaherty has also been highly efficient, with 22 catches for 429 yards and eight scores.

The Red Devils are led on the ground by senior Ethan Avery, who has rushed for 598 yards and nine touchdowns.

Owensboro’s defense, meanwhile, is anchored by senior linebacker Austin Gough, who leads the squad in tackles (101), along with junior defensive back Maurice Moorman, who has a team-best five interceptions, returning one of them for a TD.

Tonight’s winner will play the Bowling Green-Covington Catholic survivor for the 5-A state championship at 2 p.m. (CT) on Saturday. Dec. 19, at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.