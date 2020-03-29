Back in the mid-1970s, then-Owensboro High School football coach Gerald Poynter, along with Red Devil assistant coaches and players, embarked on a challenging quest to write a year-by-year history of OHS football, which dates to the mid-1890s.
The result was a fascinating document I encountered shortly after arriving in Owensboro in 1991.
It is filled with game-by-game results and synopsis from 1895-1975, but the most entertaining aspect of it are the anecdotal stories related to those games. Whether or not these were sensationalized a bit in the early portion of the 20th century is impossible to know.
Either way, they sure are entertaining.
Not only has OHS had an commonly successful history on the gridiron, it has had an exceedingly colorful one as well.
We can’t initiate this journey without beginning where duty requires we begin it — with Jack Jean, the Red Devil player who did not where a helmet because he claimed it showed him down.
How good was he? In 1930, Jean was an All-State fullback who gained 2,475 yards, including a season-high of 368 in the Devils’ 87-0 destruction of Sturgis.
The 1930 Devils, in fact, finished 10-1 and pitched six shutouts. Through the first six games of that season, Owensboro had outscored its opposition to the tune of (gulp!) 367-6.
But as good as OHS was, how good must have been Ashland? In the ninth week of the season, the Tomcats tamed the Devils 65-0 in a contest that was for the “mythical state championship.”
Owensboro’s 1929 team was defeated by Madisonville in its opening game, but later won by forfeit when it was discovered that the Maroons used a player who was too old to be eligible for high school play. Ultimately, it preserved the program’s eighth undefeated season.
Also in ‘29, neither the Great Depression nor six inches of snow could postpoine the Owensboro-Henderson game, as they ended up marking the field with coal dust.
A year earlier, the OHS athletic department collected $1,000 for “rain insurance” because it rained at the OHS-Hopkinsville game — presumably stopping about 1,000 fans from attending the game.
In 1925, a scout for OHS was at the Henderson-Morganfield game taking notes for the Owensboro coach. The sheriff of Henderson arrested him and he was held in custody until the Henderson coach explained what was happening.
Prior to Rash Stadium opening in 1923, the Red Devils played their home games at Southside Park (now Legion Park).
It is noted within that during the 1920s the team manager was similar to the athletic director of today. Among his many duties, he handled ticket sales and bought uniforms. Also in the ’20s, a player substituted for in the first half could not return until the second half.
In 1921 at the big Turkey Day Game featuring Owensboro at Henderson, the Red Devil team had to walk two miles to get to the football field, and one OHS player said they were completely worn out by kickoff. The result was a 7-7 tie.
It is mentioned that the man who beat Owensboro 7-0 in the 1920 Henderson game used the be an Owensboro resident, whose last name was Kelly.
Tickets in 1920 included a war tax.
In 1918, Owensboro was forced to cancel three of their seven home games because of the Swine Flu epidemic, with people barred from public gatherings. Sound familiar?
In 1917, Owensboro one the mythical state championship by going 7-0 and outscoring its foes by a margin of 509-2. Nonetheless, it is noted that in a 66-0 OHS conquest of Hopkinsville that, after an on-field fracas between players, Hopkinisville fans surged onto the field and attacked the Red Devils with clubs. Toppy Williams fell victim to a club, but he was OK.
That same season, the Red Devils blasted Princeton 105-0, with 10 Princeton players suffering broken ribs.
By the end of the 1917 season, Henderson players must have known what was coming on Thanksgiving Day. Upon arriving in Henderson, OHS coach Arthur Acker found Henderson players hiding in the grandstands. It was Acker’s intention to return to Owensboro if the Henderson players didn’t appear in five minutes. They complied — then got hammered 124-0.
In 1915, there was still another skirmish with Henderson. Coach Babb of Henderson is said to have called Red Devil captain “Hump” Tanner a vile name and attempted to strike him with a nose guard.
In the early 1900s a touchdown was worth five points and a field goal was four points.
Two Owensboro players were suspended during the 1913 season for indulging in “coffin nails” (slang at the time for smoking).
Just a few tidbits from Owensboro High School football’s colorful early history.
