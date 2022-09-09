Owensboro has won two football games in succession, and Owensboro Catholic has dropped two in a row, but Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin isn’t fooled as his team invades Steele Stadium to take on the Aces tonight in a rivalry game that could clinch yet another outright City-County championship for OHS.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They’re backed into a corner and they need a win, so we’re definitely going to get their best shot,” Fallin said of Catholic, which blew a 10-point lead in the final three minutes to lose 33-29 at Union County last Friday. “Their linebackers are outstanding, they are very good on defense, overall, and they’re also very well-coached.
“Brady Atwell is a talented young quarterback who is going to continue to get better each week.”
Owensboro (2-1) is coming off a 24-14 City-County conquest of visiting Daviess County — a game in which the Red Devils had only seven offensive possessions.
“Opponents are going to try to utilize a strategy that keeps our offense off the field, so it’s essential that we make the most of every single possession,” Fallin said. “We need to be sharp on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and we need to take advantage of every opportunity we have to score.”
Against DC, the Red Devils were paced by stellar senior running back Kenyata Carbon, who carried the ball 20 times for 156 yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Kasey Boone was 8-of-12 through the air for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Senior Khalil Rogers paced Owensboro’s speed-laden receiving corps, catching three passes for 46 yards and score. Senior place-kicker Drew Lanz booted a field goal and was perfect on three conversion attempts.
Senior Zach Clark led the Red Devils “D” with eight total tackles, including two for loss, and sophomore Dereon Crowe had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
“Owensboro is really skilled in all three phases of the game,” Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris said. “In my opinion, they have the best running back in the state of Kentucky in Kenyata Carbon, who is just so explosive in so many different ways for them.
“We need to keep their offense off the field as much as possible because they have a lot of weapons and they can strike very quickly on you.
“They’re a really good football team, but we are, too, and we’ll be ready to play. Games like this are so beneficial to us leading into our Class 2-A district play.”
The Aces (1-2) are led by Atwell, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore who has completed 36-of-68 passes for 506 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions. Atwell also paces a balanced ground attack with 98 yards on 18 attempts with two TDs.
Defensively, sophomore standout linebacker Vince Carrico has amassed 52 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss. His brother, junior Tut Carrico, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble against Union County.
“We’ve played a very tough early schedule, but the reality is that we have to learn to finish games stronger,” Morris said. “We’re undergoing some growing pains at some critical spots, and we will learn from our mistakes and become a better football team.”
OHS has won the last three meetings with Catholic, and six of the last eight, but Fallin nonetheless expects a battle.
“We’ll get a wrinkle or two from Catholic that we haven’t seen (on film), and they’re always very competitive against us at their place,” Fallin said. “I expect a tough, four-quarter football game, and that’s certainly what we need to be prepared to play.”
