Owensboro has won two football games in succession, and Owensboro Catholic has dropped two in a row, but Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin isn’t fooled as his team invades Steele Stadium to take on the Aces tonight in a rivalry game that could clinch yet another outright City-County championship for OHS.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

