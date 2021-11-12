Coming off a lopsided 42-7 rout of visiting Grayson County in last week’s opening round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs, Owensboro faces a much tougher challenge on Friday when district rival Graves County comes calling.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at historic Rash Stadium, where OHS will put a sterling 10-game winning streak on the line.
“We need to execute, not turn over the football and limit our penalties against Graves County,” said Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin, whose squad defeated the Eagles 35-28 on Oct. 15 in Mayfield. “We need to play a clean game against a very good football team.
“We’re playing well right now, and we want to continue to play well on offense, defense and special teams — we’ve had a kickoff return for a touchdown the past three times we’ve played them.
“This is one of those games where the team making the fewest mistakes will probably win.”
Graves County (8-2) is led by one of the state’s best running backs, senior Clint McKee, the program’s all-time leading rusher. This fall, McKee has rushed for 1,532 yards and 32 touchdowns.
“Clint is a very, very good football player,” Fallin said. “They’re really good on offense, and they want to run everything through McKee, but they’re not quite as dependent on him as they have been in past seasons.
“Their quarterback (Drake) Defreitas does a really good job — they’re more diverse than they used to be.”
The highly-efficient Defreitas has completed 117-of-180 passes for 1,950 yards and 22 touchdowns. Wide receivers Isaiah Markus and Mason Grent have combined to make 83 receptions for nearly 1,500 yards and 19 TDs.
Defensively, the Eagles are led by linebackers Jake Cope (111 tackles) and Caleb Cornwell (96 tackles).
Owensboro (10-1), whose only setback was a high-scoring, season-opening loss to 6-A power St. Xavier (51-38) on Aug. 20, is led by running back Tramel Barksdale, who has rushed for 1,029 yards and 12 TDs.
Kenyata Carbon, who missed four midseason games with a foot injury, has run for 484 yards and 10 scores.
“We were pretty sharp, especially offensively, against Grayson County,” Fallin said. “We scored on every offensive possession, had no penalties and no turnovers, and we got to play a lot of people — it was a quick game.
“Kasey (Boone) was really sharp.”
A junior who replaced Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback after the senior quarterback enrolled at Rutgers after the third game of the season, Boone was 4-of-5 for 61 yards against the Cougars, who were also victimized by Barksdale (76 yards, TD), Carbon (two rushing TDs) and Javius “Bird” Taylor (two rushing TDs).
The Red Devils also feature an array of quality receivers, led by Jeremiah Goodwin, Khalil Rogers and Ethan Pendleton.
The ball-hawking OHS defense is spearheaded by junior linebacker Zach Clark, who has 74 tackles.
As a unit, the Red Devils have produced 38 tackles for loss, to go with 29 sacks.
Moreover, the team has intercepted 16 passes, and all three of Clark’s picks resulted in touchdowns. The Red Devils have won six straight games in their series with Graves County, which last won in 2017 in Mayfield (24-7).
Owensboro reached the Class 5-A state championship game last fall, dropping a 17-7 decision to Bowling Green at Kroger Field in Lexington.
