Round four of the burgeoning postseason football rivalry between Owensboro and Frederick Douglass beckons.
The Red Devils (11-2) travel to Lexington on Friday to challenge the undefeated Broncos’ (13-0) season in the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. (CT) at Broncos Stadium.
“Frederick Douglass is an outstanding program that has had a ton of talent run through their program the past few seasons,” said OHS head coach Jay Fallin, whose team lost to the Broncos in 2019 and 2021, but defeated them in 2020 on the way to an appearance in the state championship game.
“They are also very well-coached, and we have a lot of respect for their program. I believe the respect between the two teams is mutual, and it’s a neat rivalry — we’re looking forward to the challenge in front of us aganst an outstanding football team.”
Frederick Douglas, the top-rated 5-A team in the commonwealth according to the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), showcases some daunting statistics.
Not only have the Broncos posted five shutouts, only one school has scored in double figures against the team all season; that being Montgomery County, which was hammered 58-13 on Oct. 21. All told, Frederick Douglass has outscored 13 foes by a staggering 569-61 margin.
“Defensively, they are solid, consistent, and they want to create chaos with their unpredictability,” Fallin said. “They play extremely hard and they get a lot done on the defensive side.”
The Broncos ‘D’ is paced by junior linebacker Darion Neal, who has 56 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and a sack, and senior lineman Brandon Neal (32/8/2.5), along with senior safety Isaiah Kenney, who has intercepted five passes and returned two of them for touchdowns.
Offensively, Frederick Douglas is directed by junior quarterback Cole Carpenter, who has completed 101-of-171 passes for 1,615 yards and 20 touchdowns, with only three interceptions.
The bread and butter of the attack, however, is a running game that features seniors TJ Horton (641 yards, 14 TDs), Davaun Hart (499 yards, 12 TDs), and Ty Bryant (352 yards, 10 TDs).
Bryant, a University of Kentucky signee who is also a star in the secondary on defense, has been selected to receive the 2022 Paul Hornung Award, signifying the state’s best high school player.
“They’re a run-heavy team,” Fallin said, “but Carpenter is very efficient for them when he puts the ball in the air.”
Top receivers for rhe Broncos are seniors Tylon Webb (33 receptions, 553 yards, 5 TDs) and Cameron Dunn (30-498-8).
Owensboro, ranked eighth among 5-A teams according to the RBI, is led by Kenyata Carbon, a dynamic senior running back who has rushed for 1,420 yards and 24 touchdowns. In last week’s 36-0 quarterfinal rout of Louisville Fairdale, senior Jeremiah Goodwin carried eight times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Running the Red Devils attack will be senior quarterback Kasey Boone, who has hit on 113-of-185 passes for 1,520 yards and 15 TDs, with nine interceptions. His top receivers have been seniors Khalil Rogers (37 receptions, 438 yards, seven TDs) and Ethan Pendleton (26/373/6).
Defensively, the Red Devils have outscored their opponents 544-148, and are led by lineman Goodwin (18 tackles for loss, 11 sacks) and senior linebacker Xander Early (70 total tackles).
Junior Javion Robinson and sophomore Deion Winstead each have three interceptions, senior Zach Clark has returned an interception for a touchdown, and sophomore Dereon Crowe, senior Sahvon Hines, and Rogers have returned fumbles for scores.
Senior place-kicker Drew Lanz, meanwhile, has not missed a conversion or field goal in 59 combined attempts.
Fallin will be looking for efficiency from his team, which is chasing the proud program’s first state championship since 1986.
“We want to play cleanly and not beat ourselves,” he said, “and we want to force them to do things they don’t want to do.
“In a game like this, against an opponent like the one we’re facing, we’ll have to take some chances, and make the most of those chances we take.”
