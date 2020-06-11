In 2018, Austin Gough emerged as one of the outstanding high school sophomore football players in Kentucky, turning heads with virtually every crisp tackle he made for the Owensboro Red Devils.
Already a two-year starter at linebacker, Gough was primed for a big junior season last fall when it happened — a freakish injury in a pre-season game at Franklin-Simpson High School that, for a time, turned optimism into heartbreak.
“I was on offense, caught a pass on a flood route, made the first guy miss, then bounced to the outside,” Gough recalled. “The guy on the sideline didn’t drop the yard marker like you’re supposed to, and just sort of braced himself — so there was this collision.
“I broke my fibula on the play, and I knew it was broken. I’m pretty good when it comes to pain tolerance, but this was something different. This was intense, and I knew it was a serious injury.”
Gough was at this point the second Red Devil star to be sidelined prior to the start of the season. Running back I’monte Owsley, the 2018 Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year, already had suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a summer prospect camp at Purdue University.
“It was tough to deal with because I was looking forward to a big junior season, looking for a boost in recruiting,” Gough recalled. “And, from the team standpoint, both I’monte and I were out before the season even started — it was a sick feeling.
“But everybody stepped up and we went on to have a great season. These guys are my brothers, and I was really proud of the way the young guys responded when they got a chance to play.”
Gough eventually returned in the eighth week of the season, helping as much as he could, but he wasn’t in peak condition.
“I was maybe 75%,” Gough said. “It was like playing with a (protective) boot on.
I couldn’t move my ankle, and it hindered my mobIlity, but I studied a lot of film and it took a lot of mental focus for me to be effective on the field.
“God’s got a plan for everything. What I went through made me realize how blessed I really am.”
Despite it all, OHS had a banner season — going 12-2, winning 11 consecutive games in one stretch and reaching the semifinals of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
Gough’s return to the gridiron impressed Red Devils coach Jay Fallin in more ways than one.
“Austin returned from injury last year more quickly and fully than anyone outside our locker room believed he could, which is a testament to his toughness, his determination and his all-in approach to recovery,” Fallin said. “By the end of the season, he was again the leader of our defense and led us in tackles in the playoffs.”
Now, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Gough is simply excited to know that there will likely be a senior season for him in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m still a little nervous, but I’m staying focused,” he said. “I’m thinking we will have a season, and I’m ready for it. I’m stronger, heavier and faster than I was before — I’ll be ready to play.”
In 2017, Owensboro struggled through a 4-7 season, but freshman Gough nonetheless made a serious impression — leading the team with 82 total tackles.
In his sophomore season, the Red Devils improved to 10-3 and reached the Class 5-A Region 1 championship game. For his part, Gough led Owensboro with 131 tackles, adding seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, to fumble recoveries and an interception. He was selected first-team All-State by the Associated Press.
Gough has received scholarship offers from FCS programs such as Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, along with hometown NCAA Division II Kentucky Wesleyan.
“I think colleges are looking at me as a hybrid,” Gough said. “For the college level, I’m probably built more like a strong safety, but (coaches) like the way I see the field, and I think they’re going to want to take advantage of that. I can see myself moving around a little bit out there, sort of like a rover in some situations.”
First things first, however, and Gough is excited about the Red Devils’ possibilities this fall.
“We’re a state championship contender, in my mind,” Gough said. “We will be more athletic than we’ve been in a while, and we’ll have seniors all across the skill positions.
“I don’t see us skipping a beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.