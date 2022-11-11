The bloodlines of Owensboro High School football star Sahvon Hines run deep when it comes to athletic pedigree within the Red Devils family.
A three-year star on the defensive line for the OHS football team, Hines is related to teammate Jeremiah Goodwin, former OHS basketball star Eric Holman, now playing professionally overseas, and former Red Devils football players such as Tony James, TJ James, and Tre Duneghy.
“I grew up learning about the tradition here, through family members,” said Hines, a senior member of a Red Devils team that stands 9-2 entering tonight’s second-round KHSAA Class 5-A playoff matchup with visiting Greenwood.
“All of this inspires me to play hard on every play, in every practice, in every game. The culture of athletics at this school means a lot to me, and every time I step on the field I want to lift the culture to a higher level.”
This season, playing several spots along the defensive front, Hines has registered 38 tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks — numbers that would likely be higher if the opposition wasn’t attempting to run away from him.
“When Jeremiah (Goodwin) was out with an injury, we moved Sahvon to the edge, and teams wanted no part of him,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “Since we’ve had Jeremiah back, the opposition has had to pick their poison, so to speak.
“Sahvon is a positive tone-setter for our football team. He is strong, explosive and disruptive along that line. He gives it everything he’s got on every play, he’s competitive, he’s tough and, best of all, he does not want to lose.”
The 6-foot-1, 260-pound Hines is also consistent.
More from this section
As a sophomore in 2020, he emerged as a key figure on a Red Devils team that went 10-2 and reached the 5-A state championship game — finishing second on the team with 72 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and four sacks.
As a junior in 2021, he helped Owensboro go 12-2 and reach the 5-A state semifinals — producing 56 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Overall, OHS is 31-6 in his three seasons as a starter, and Hines credits a strong senior class for the program’s recent high-level success.
“I grew up with these guys, and a lot of us have been playing football together since we were little kids in the (Owensboro Daviess County Youth Football League),” said Hines, also a starting guard on offense. “I think through the years the bond has become even stronger, and now, as seniors, we really play well together, play for each other, and only want success for the team.
“At this point, each of us will do whatever it takes to reach our goals.”
The primary goal, of course, is to capture the proud program’s first state championship since 1986.
“That’s what we’re after, for sure,” Hines said of a state title. “This team has a lot of talent, and we’re going to do all we can to get where we want to be.
‘From here on out, we need to lock in, play the game cleanly, the way we know how to play it, follow the game plan and just play hard. We need to get after it on every play and understand that good things are going to happen for us when we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.