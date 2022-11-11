FF PLAYER FEATURE

Owensboro’s Sahvon Hines (50), right, along with teammates Jeremiah Goodwin (25) and Courtland Howard (59) bring down Apollo’s Donte Dixon on Aug. 26 at Rash Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The bloodlines of Owensboro High School football star Sahvon Hines run deep when it comes to athletic pedigree within the Red Devils family.

A three-year star on the defensive line for the OHS football team, Hines is related to teammate Jeremiah Goodwin, former OHS basketball star Eric Holman, now playing professionally overseas, and former Red Devils football players such as Tony James, TJ James, and Tre Duneghy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.