OWESPTS-11-03-22 CHRISTIAN OWENSBORO ADVANCE

Owensboro’s Jeremiah Goodwin, left, chases Henderson County’s Jordan Wright during action on Oct. 28 at Colonel Stadium in Henderson.

 Photo by Greg Eans,

Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro Red Devils are eager to make some noise in the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs, and they’ll begin the chase for the program’s first state championship since 1986 tonight against visiting Christian County.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at historic Rash Stadium in a rare Thursday night affair.

