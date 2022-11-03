The Owensboro Red Devils are eager to make some noise in the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs, and they’ll begin the chase for the program’s first state championship since 1986 tonight against visiting Christian County.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at historic Rash Stadium in a rare Thursday night affair.
OHS voluntarily agreed to move the game up a day due to the ongoing KHSAA football officials shortage. The only other playoff game tonight is in 6-A, with Louisville Southern visiting defending state champion St. Xavier.
“We’re excited and ready to go,” said OHS head coach Jay Fallin, whose senior-laden squad is coming off last Friday’s 14-8 victory at traditional rival Henderson County. “This is the time of year you want to shine, want to be at your peak, and I’m very happy where we are at this point in the season.
“We’re facing a program in Christian County that has been a traditional western Kentucky power through the years, and we can’t afford to take anything for granted. They’re athletic and big up front, so we have to be as prepared as we can possibly be.”
Christian County is only 2-8, but one of those victories came last Friday, when the Colonels posted a 27-20 victory over McCracken County at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. CCHS has won six of the last 11 meetings with OHS since 2003.
The Colonels are directed by quarterback Jordan Miles, who has passed for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns, and is also the squad’s leading rusher with 535 yards and six TDs.
Christian County’s best deep threat at wide receiver is Elijah Underhill, who has 29 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns. Prince Northington has 17 catches for 308 yards and four scores.
“They ran the ball well against McCracken County,” Fallin said of the Colonels. “They also played hard on defense.”
CCHS, however, faces a severe, uphill challenge against Owensboro (8-2), which has notched six impressive victories in succession since falling to Owensboro Catholic 21-17 on Sept. 9.
The Red Devils, who reached the Class 5-A state semifinals last season, are led by senior running back Kenyata Carbon, who has rushed for 1,178 yards and 21 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Deion Winstead has picked up 338 yards and run for eight TDs.
Senior quarterback Kasey Boone has completed 83-of-130 passes for 1,159 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six interceptions.
Senior Khalil Rogers paces a deep and balanced receiving corps with 24 receptions for 304 yards and six touchdowns.
Owensboro’s ever-improving defense, which has allowed only 30 points during its six-game winning streak, is led by seniors such as Xander Early (51 total tackles), Zach Clark (48 total tackles), Sahvon Hines (38 total tackles, three sacks) and Jeremiah Goodwin (10 tackles for loss, six sacks). Winstead, meanwhile, has registered 39 total tackles.
The OHS kicking game features one of the commonwealth’s best in senior Drew Lanz, who is 46-of-46 on conversions and 2-of-2 on field goals.
Fallin believes his veteran team will not overlook Christian County.
“First of all, they’re more talented than the teams we’ve played in the first round (of the playoffs) in recent seasons, so that gets our attention,” he said. “Beyond that, this is the 14th postseason game for the seniors who have been in our program since they were freshmen. They know what to expect this time of year and they know what it takes to have success in the playoffs.
“For us, every practice is designed to make us better than we were the day before, and our guys know that they have to put the work in on a daily basis to make this happen.
“It’s that time of the year when you have to be at your best to advance, and we’re hoping to keep this playoff run alive for a good long while.”
