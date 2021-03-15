The Owensboro Red Devils will be looking to defend their 2020 9th District Tournament championship when play begins Monday in the 2021 version at the Sportscenter.
Top seed OHS (9-5) will take on No. 4 seed Apollo (5-12) at 7 p.m. on Monday, and No. 2 seed Owensboro Catholic (15-8) will battle No. 3 seed Daviess County (5-13) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The semifinal winners will clash at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the championship.
“You’ve got to be prepared, respect your opponent, and throw the records out the window,” said Owensboro coach Rod Drake, whose team defeated Apollo 91-56 on March 2 at the OHS gymnasium. “The next game is the biggest game and that’s never more true than in the opening round of the district tournament.
“Apollo has gotten better, and, personnel-wise, they’ve got five of the best players in the city. They’ll give us their best shot and we need to be prepared for that.”
OHS is led by the 1-2 punch of sophomore Kenyata Carbon (19.2 ppg) and senior Amari Robinson-Wales (18.6 ppg).
Apollo, under the direction of first-year head coach Mark Starns, features senior guard Cameron Frantz, who has come on strong late in the season and leads the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game.
In addition, the Eagles feature senior forward Landon Hamilton (11.6 ppg, team-best 8.2 rpg).
Owensboro Catholic, the defending 3rd Region champion, will be limping into the district tournament without two of its best players — sophomore guard Brian Griffith (knee) and senior guard Gray Weaver (ankle). Another star, junior forward Ji Webb (calf sprain), is not 100%.
Daviess County lost only 57-53 to the Aces on March 4 at the Sportscenter.
“Even if we had everybody healthy this would be a hard game for us,” Aces head coach Tim Riley said. “Defensively, they’ve always been pretty solid — their matchup (zone) is pretty good.
“We’re not going to be able to replace 23 points per game with Brian out, so we’re going to have to play great defense and make really good decisions on offense.”
Webb averages 13.6 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game for Catholic.
Daviess County, directed by head coach Neil Hayden, is led by sophomore forward Cole Burch, the team’s leading scorer (13.9 ppg) and rebounder (6.7 rpg).
The Sportscenter is allowing 1,500 spectators (30% that can be socially distanced) and tickets can be bought online at Owensborotickets.com or at the gate.
• Play in the three-team 10th District Tournament begins Tuesday at Ohio County High School, where the host Eagles (11-9) will face McLean County (17-8) in a 6 p.m. first-round game.
The McLean-Ohio winner will face top seed Muhlenberg County (15-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday for the championship.
• The 11th District Tournament will be contested at Hancock County High School, and begins at 7 p.m. on Monday when top seed Meade County (7-10) faces Cloverport (1-21). At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Breckinridge County (7-10) tangles with host Hancock County (7-10).
Semifinal winners will play at 6 p.m. on Friday for the title.
• The 12th District Tournament will be hosted at Whitesville Trinity High School and will feature a Tuesday doubleheader — top seed Grayson County (11-8) against Trinity (6-16) at 5:45 p.m., followed by Butler County (4-8) versus Edmonson County (6-12) at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners play for the championship at 7 p.m. on Friday.
