The field is narrowing and an intriguing matchup looms in the semifinals of the boys’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Sportscenter.
Muhlenberg County has the best record in the region at 17-1 and will take on Owensboro in a much-anticipated second game at 8:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic and Ohio County will meet at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal that has some interesting possibilities as well.
Catholic has been severely depleted with the loss of Brian Griffith at point guard. Griffith was averaging 23 points a game when he went down with a knee that ended his season on March 9.
Catholic had earlier lost Gray Weaver to injury 15 games in.
The Aces are 17-9 and have now taken a by committee approach for getting into their offense, which revolves around big man Ji Webb. The 6-foot-5 junior can do damage on both ends of the court and has averaged 14.3 points a game including the postseason.
“Ji creates matchup problems for most teams we play,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “We always want to make him a big part of our offensive threat. We are developing new roles for our kids each time we practice and play. This team only has three games under its belt.”
Ohio County (13-10) will counter with one of the toughest guards in the region in Q’Daryius Jennings, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior who will play college football at Murray State.
“Q has improved greatly throughout the year and can do all the things a good point guard can do,” Ohio County coach Tony Hopper said. “The biggest being that he makes his teammates better. Can shoot it, drive it and find open teammates.”
Ohio County’s offense has struggled some recently to get shots down, but Hopper knows shooting is an aspect of the game that can come and go.
“We know we have to rebound well and match their intensity and desire to win the game,” Hopper said. “They get to play on their home court and they take a lot of pride in that.”
Catholic and Ohio County didn’t play this season.
Owensboro didn’t have Kenyata Carbon when it played Muhlenberg County on Feb. 9. Muhlenberg County held on for a 53-51 win in Greenville.
“We still remember it, we were coming right off COVID, there were a lot of things going on,” OHS coach Rod Drake said.
The Red Devils (12-5) are coming off one of their best performances of the season, a 78-35 triumph over Butler County in the regional tournament’s first round.
“We played as hard as we have all year,” Drake said. “We communicated on defense and it seemed like the kids were having fun.”
The fun could continue for the Devils if they can push the tempo the way they have the last month. Their depth has made their transition game even more dangerous.
“We have more athletes, we can play that way as long as we want to,” Drake said. “We know we’re going to have to play our best basketball to keep going.”
Muhlenberg County knows that is its mission as well in front of what should be a raucous crowd, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are not going to change our approach,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “It is important to focus on the things that got us to this point and go out and execute to the best of our ability.”
Controlling tempo will be a major factor for Muhlenberg County to be successful.
“Owensboro does such a good job of utilizing their quickness and depth to apply full court pressure,” Eades said. “Being able to establish and sustain a tempo to best fit the strengths of your team is key in a game like this.”
