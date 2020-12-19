Fans of Owensboro High School’s football team, which meets Bowling Green at 2 p.m. today in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game of the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington, showed their support Friday evening during a drive-thru pep rally in the back parking lot of the school.
There were horns honking — lots of horns honking — and kids were hanging out the moon roofs of cars and SUVs adorned with messages bearing well wishes as the Red Devil players stood along the columned walkway outside Owensboro’s gym, clapping and cheering loudly for their fans.
“This is really nice,” said OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as he watched the scene.
Any state championship game appearance is big. But Owensboro meeting the longtime rival Purples has amped up the anticipation.
OHS (12-0) and Bowling Green (9-2) have been two winning programs over a long span of time.
Bowling Green has written its name in Kentucky high school football history with five 5-A state championships from 2011-2016 and a 73-1 record during that span. The Purples have won six state titles overall.
OHS’s four state championships were all won before the 1990s, but the Red Devils played in state championship games in 1999, 2000 and 2014.
So, it’s a high degree of success over the last two-plus decades going against old-line excellence.
“It matters a lot to us, it matters a lot to our kids, same with them,” said OHS head coach Jay Fallin of how football is viewed at the two schools. “It matters a lot to them, they’re going to lay it on the line too. That’s what you’re going to get on Saturday, and it’s going to make for a special game, I think.”
This matchup looks like a showcase of Owensboro’s offense against the Purples’ defense.
Owensboro has scored 522 points in 11 games. OHS won over Louisville Fairdale by forfeit in the third round of the playoffs.
Bowling Green has only given up 108 points in 11 games.
The Purples have been forcing turnovers by the basket load during the playoffs. However, they’ll face a quarterback in Wimsatt who is a difference-making kind of talent.
Wimsatt has thrown for 2,070 yards, 26 touchdown and 10 interceptions. The junior has also run for 408 yards and six more touchdowns.
“He’s everything as advertised, deserves every offer he’s gotten, and there will be more,” Bowling Green head coach Mark Spader said. “He’s poised in the pocket, he can make every throw. When he runs, he’s not running scared, they’re incorporating him in the running game, they’re very confident.”
Bowling Green’s defensive line is anchored by 6-foot-3, 260-pound junior Jeremiah Lightfoot at nose tackle.
“They have a defensive identity,” Fallin said.
OHS knows a lot of its success will hinge on how well its offensive line can protect Wimsatt and give him running lanes.
The Devils also know they have to be balanced.
“We have to be able to rush the ball a little bit,” OHS assistant coach Jeff Reese said. “We can’t just chuck it down the field 60 times. We’re going to have to mount some kind of running game, which is awfully tough to do because they’re really good up front.
“Their front five is as good as well see for some time. If we can run the ball a little bit, I’m confident we can complete some passes and get first downs.”
Bowling Green will try to get Wimsatt moving with its pass rush. Ethan Avery could be significant in helping block in the backfield and catching passes. Reese said Avery gives OHS another dynamic in the passing game.
The Devils’ leading receivers are Treyvon Tinsley with 42 catches for 602 yards and 10 touchdowns and Ben Flaherty with 24 catches for 473 yards and eight touchdowns.
Owensboro’s Steven Stevenson caught his second touchdown pass of the season in the 28-27 win over Frederick Douglass in the 5-A semifinals. He has 24 catches for 342 yards.
The game could be equally influenced by how the Purples’ offense and OHS’s defense perform against each other.
Bowling Green’s offensive front is anchored by Jackson Littlefield at left tackle. Littlefield is the grandson of legendary late former OHS football coach Gerald Poynter.
Purples quarterback Conner Cooper has thrown for 1,686 yards and 13 touchdowns and has run for 428 yards and six touchdowns.
Bowling Green has a force at tight end in Jordan Dingle, who has 36 catches for 436 yards. Running back Javeius Bunton has nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
“One of the big keys for us is they use a lot of different formations and a lot of different motions,” Fallin said. “It comes down to a lot of the same plays but run from different formations to try and give you alignment problems.
“Something we’re really going to have to focus on and do well on Saturday is just get lined up right.”
Bowling Green can bust big plays if it can overload the formation and get a numbers advantage to one side of the field or the other.
OHS linebacker Austin Gough will be critical in making reads for the Devil defense.
