Four games into the 1986 high school football season, the Owensboro Red Devils stood 1-3 and looked like anything but a state championship contender.
Ah, but after a 26-7 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins in the fifth game of the season, it was clear that OHS had just begun to fight.
The conquest of the Maroons was the first of nine consecutive victories that indeed led to the KHSAA Class 3-A state championship — 35 years later the most recent state title in the Red Devils’ storied gridiron history.
“Whenever we’ve gathered in the years since, I’ve told those guys, ‘You were special,’ and I’ve said that because history has proven this to be true,” said Larry Moore, head coach of that 1986 OHS team. “This was a group of players who persevered, a team that hung in there and kept believing in themselves.
“We made a few (position) changes after four games and everyone kept a great attitude about the team and their role on the team — that played a significant role in what we were able to accomplish.
“As a coaching staff, we knew we had a good ball club, and our players liked each other and played hard for each other. They kept their heads up through that early stretch and kept working at it — once everything clicked, we were on our way.”
It was an era when multi-sport players were the norm rather than the exception.
“That was really interesting team,” said Chad Embry, then a sophomore running back. “Several guys played two sports, several guys played three. There were a lot of quality, all-around athletes who had a great desire to win.
“We had very good senior leadership and we had a head coach who did a good job of getting us prepared to play, having us prepared to win every week. He was a fiery coach, but he had the respect of everyone on the team.”
Behind a stingy defense and the explosive skills of running back Maurice “Peanut” White, Owensboro dominated foes the remainder of the regular season, posting convincing victories over Franklin-Simpson (31-7), Bowling Green (24-7), Daviess County (24-0), Barren County (19-2), and Ohio County (35-0).
“He was a horse, and we kept feeding that horse — probably too much at times,” Moore said of White, a fast, quick and strong 6-foot, 190-pounder. “He was in great shape, never seemed to get tired, and he was also a tremendous defensive end on that team.
“(White) was running straight up early in the season and we got him to bend down and lean into the defender. Once he did that, with his speed, quickness and power, defenders were bouncing off him — and when he got loose in the open field, forget it, he was gone.”
In the first round of the 3-A playoffs, the Red Devils avenged a season-opening five-point loss to No. 1 Paducah Tilghman by upending the Blue Tornado, 10-7 in overtime. An interception by Orlando Stewart set up Mark Freer’s game-winning 27-yard field goal. In the semifinal matchup with Montgomery County, the Red Devils rallied from a 16-7 deficit to overhaul the Indians. An 18-yard touchdown run by Embry pulled OHS within two points, and White capped a 63-yard march with a 4-yard TD blast to give the Devils the lead for good in a 29-16 win. White rushed for 199 yards on 42 carries and scored twice.
White was even better in the championship game against Belfry, rushing for 243 yards on only 21 carries (11.6 yards per attempt), with TD runs of 86 and 79 yards as the Red Devils prevailed, 14-0.
OHS was a run-oriented team built around a staunch defensive unit.
“We had a tremendous defensive team and there were a lot of standout players on that side of the ball,” Moore said. “We had a five-man front and Dean Ewing was an outstanding nose guard right in the middle of it. We had great linebackers, and the entire unit took a lot of pride in not giving up many points.
“We got them to believe that you could win games and win championships with defense — and that’s what we did in 1986.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.