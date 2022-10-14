Two hungry teams in search of a Class 5-A Region 1, District 2 championship clash Friday night when Owensboro plays host to Graves County.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rash Stadium, where one of the combatants is destined to suffer its first district loss of the season.
“They’re having a good year,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said of the Eagles, who enter the contest 4-3 overall and 3-0 within the district. “They lost a lot to graduation after last season, including their star running back, Clint McKee, so they sort of have a new identity, but they’ve been effective.
“Their offense has been varied and balanced — they have a good young quarterback (sophomore Kaden Gregory) who is athletic and mobile. They have a young line, but they’re big, and they have some good running backs.
“Defensively, they’re tough and hard-nosed.”
Gregory has completed 83-of-134 passes for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. He also has rushed for three scores.
Graves County’s uncommonly balanced backfield features Denis Marrs, who has rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Cole Katzman, who has rambled for 277 yards and a team-high six TDs.
The Eagles’ breakaway threat at wide receiver is Cade Goatley, who has 30 receptions for 379 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, the Mayfield-based squad is led by linebacker Goatley, who has registered a team-high 42 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and three sacks.
Idle last week, Graves County’s most recent outing was a 62-14 district victory at Ohio County on Sept. 30.
Owensboro was also idle last week, a fact that has allowed the Red Devils (5-2, 3-0 district) to heal up.
More from this section
“We’re as healthy as we’ve been all season,” said Fallin, whose team’s most recent game was on Sept. 29, a 71-0 district blowout at Muhlenberg County. “We’ll have Jeremiah (Goodwin) and Kanye (Johnson) back, and we’re happy to have them back.
“We’re in good shape, as good as we’ve been in a long time.”
The Red Devils are led by dynamic senior running back Kenyata Carbon, who has rushed for 839 yard and 16 touchdowns on only 93 attempts. He also has nine receptions for 159 yards and a score. Explosive sophomore running mate Deion Winstead has carried 18 times for 268 yards and six TDs.
Directing the OHS attack is senior quarterback Kasey Boone, who has hit on 61-of-93 passes for 857 yards and nine touchdowns, with only three interceptions.
Senior wide receiver Khalil Rogers has made 21 catches for 240 yards and five scores.
The OHS defense is spearheaded by the senior foursome of Xander Early (36 total tackles), Zach Clark (32 total tackles), Sahvon Hines (28 total tackles), and, of course, Goodwin (11 total tackles), the reigning Messenger-Inquirer Area Defensive Player of the Year, who has missed four weeks with a knee injury.
The Red Devils have won seven straight against Graves County, which will add fuel to the Eagles’ fire, according to Fallin.
“This game matters a lot to them, and, of course, it matters a lot to us, too,” Fallin said. “We understand we’re going to get their best shot, and we need to be prepared for it.”
Owensboro, which has outscored district foes Breckinirdge County, Ohio County and Muhlenberg County by a combined 185-15, is expecting a tougher challenge from Graves County, which last defeated the Devils in 2017 (21-17).
“It’s been a while since we’ve been tested, and our kids are excited to play this game,” Fallin said. “We just need to play hard on every play, keep our concentration, avoid mistakes and keep battling through it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.