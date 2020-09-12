After withstanding an early push from City-County rival Apollo, the power-packed Owensboro Red Devils were off to the races.
Scoring a touchdown on every offensive possession, OHS rolled past the visiting Eagles 50-13 in the 2020 high school football season opener for both teams Friday night at Rash Stadium.
“Efficiency is everything on offense and it doesn’t get better than scoring on every series,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “Ethan Avery did a great job running the ball for us —- he’s a year older, more seasoned, and faster than he was last fall.
“This is a great running team we faced in Apollo, and Harold (Patterson) is a great back. They gashed us a little early, but I was proud of the way we settled, defensively — we made a big step in the right direction tonight up front — and that comes with game experience.”
Behind Patterson and quarterback Damian Lovinsky, Apollo started fast, marching 68 yards in nine plays on the game’s opening possession to shoot in front 7-0 following a 15-yard scoring pass from Lovinsky to John Lynn.
OHS (1-0) battled back immediately, needing just five plays to march 80 yards. Avery scored on a 48-yard run and a 2-point conversion pass from Gavin Wimsatt to Ethan Pendleton pushed the Devils in front, 8-7.
Owensboro would never trail again.
Late in the first quarter, a fumble by Lovinsky was returned 50 yards for a touchdown by Javius Taylor to put the Devils on top, 15-7.
Apollo (0-1) responded on its ensuing possession, driving 83 yards in 16 plays. Lovinsky scored from three yards out at 4:55 of the second period to make it 15-13, but the Eagles’ 2-point conversion attempt failed.
It was all Owensboro thereafter.
Treyvon Tinsley was wide open in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass from Wimsatt at 1:09, which provided the Devils a 22-13 halftime lead.
On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Avery turned on the afterburners and streaked 60 yards for a touchdown that made it 29-13.
After a big defensive stand by OHS in Apollo territory, the Red Devils completed a short drive that was capped by Wimsatt’s 1-yard TD keeper that increased the lead to 36-13.
Following another defensive stand by Owensboro, Steven Stevenson snared a 32-yard touchdown aerial from Wimsatt on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 43-13.
OHS closed out the scoring late in the fourth when reserve quarterback Kasey Boone hooked up with Eli Early for an 18-yard TD.
“They’re a really good football team,” first-year Apollo head coach John Edge said of Owensboro. “We gave up too many big plays on third and fourth down, and you just can’t afford to do that against a team like theirs. We’re not making tackles like we need to — not finishing the play.
“Offensively, we got downhill in the first half, but I thought we got tired in the second half. We’ve got to get in better shape than we showed tonight, and we will.”
Avery led the Red Devils with 162 yards on only 11 carries with two long TDs runs. Through the air, Wimsatt completed 9-of-12 passes for 148 yards and a pair of scores. All told, the exquisitely balanced Devils finished with 380 yards of offense.
The Eagles were led by Patterson, who carried 30 times for 127 yards, and Lovinsky, who gained 113 yards on 19 attempts. Lovinsky also completed 6-of-10 passes for 71 yards. Apollo wound up with 320 yards of total offense — but was limited to only 83 after intermission.
Owensboro remains at home next Friday against another City-County rival, Daviess County, while Apollo plays host to Meade County.
APOLLO7-6-0-0 — 13
OWENSBORO15-7-14-14 — 50
A-Lynn 15 pass from Lovinsky (Bowman kick)
O-Avery 48 run (Pendleton pass from Wimsatt)
O-Taylor 50 fumble return (Lanz kick)
A-Lovinsky 3 run (run failed)
O-Tinsley 28 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Avery 60 run (Lanz kick)
O-Wimsatt 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Stevenson 32 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Early 18 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
