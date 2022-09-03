It was the kind of game that left both the winning coach and losing coach wondering what their teams needed to do better.
Owensboro High School had to battle to overcome Daviess County 24-14 at a packed and boisterous Rash Stadium on Friday night.
“Offensively, we only scored 14 points, 17 with the field goal,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Part of that was Daviess County mimicked a strategy Apollo used last week, they were going to milk the play clock all the way down just to keep our offense off the field.”
OHS couldn’t get 3-and-outs defensively, so DC was able to churn out first downs.
“That first quarter was over like that,” Fallin said. “When you don’t get a ton of possessions in general, you’ve got to make the most of them. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Coach (Matt) Brannon and his staff, especially on the defensive side, they really frustrated us with some things. Defensively, we gave up a lot of yardage but we were able to stiffen in the red zone and get stops there.”
Kenyata Carbon broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run to put OHS up for good, 17-14, with 4:07 left before halftime. Kasey Boone hit Khalil Rogers with a quick slant that Rogers made a great catch on for a 16-yard touchdown play 53 seconds before the half that was the final score of the game at 24-14.
OHS got a blocked punt return from Dereon Crowe after a 31-yard field goal from Drew Lanz to go up 10-0, but Daviess County made some big plays of its own to put pressure on the Red Devils.
Jack Ball dropped a tremendous pass in to Decker Renfrow for a 53-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 10-6. Renfrow then got a 55-yard interception return four plays later to put the Panthers on top 14-10. Carbon busted his touchdown run on OHS’s first play of its next possession.
“Last week, I thought we were firing on all cylinders offensively and weren’t playing the way we needed to defensively,” Fallin said. “This week, we made the plays we needed to defensively but we couldn’t get done what we needed to get done offensively. I felt we had gotten to the point that we were going to come out, receive the opening second-half kickoff and we would be able to work the ball down the field, I don’t think we got out of our backfield on that series.
“I was disappointed in myself. I told the guys this: ‘Whatever we did to be ready in week one to play against the defending (Class) 6-A champs at their place, we’ve lost that these last two weeks.’ We’ve got to find that and get it back in a hurry. That’s on me, it starts with me.”
OHS fell at St. Xavier in Louisville 28-14 in a competitive contest to open the year. OHS whipped Apollo 62-18 last week.
Owensboro and Daviess County each have 2-1 records.
Owensboro’s last three wins over DC have come in tight games.
“It’s disappointing to be here three years in a row and not being able to get over the hump,” Brannon said. “We felt like we matched up with them. Special teams execution errors hurt us. Offensively, not taking advantage of the things that were there. Hats off to OHS, they’re a great football team. I told our guys there are no moral victories. We should win that game. We just didn’t execute.”
Ball hit 8-of-16 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. Ball also ran 12 times for 64 yards. Bryson Parm had 21 carries for 106 yards. Renfrow had three catches for 75 yards and was under scrutiny most of the night from OHS defensive backs.
DC outgained OHS 301 yards in total offense to 276. Time of possession heavily favored DC, 28:07 to 19:53 for OHS.
Carbon had 175 yards on 21 carries and the 69-yard touchdown run. Boone was 9-of-13 passing for 109 yards and the touchdown pass. Rogers made three catches for 46 yards and the touchdown.
DAVIESS COUNTY 0 14 0 0 — 14
OWENSBORO 3 21 0 0 — 24
O-Lanz 31 field goal
O-Crowe 30 blocked punt return (Lanz kick)
DC-Renfrow 53 pass from Ball (kick failed)
DC-Renfrow 55 interception return (Parm run)
O-Carbon 69 run (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 16 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
