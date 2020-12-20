LEXINGTON — Owensboro High School could get yardage through the air, but there was no room to move on the ground against Bowling Green.
The Purples rode that defensive dominance Saturday to a 17-7 win over the Red Devils in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game of the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals.
Bowling Green (10-2) won its seventh state championship, the sixth since 2011.
OHS put up 299 yards of total offense compared to 199 for Bowling Green, but 279 yards of that came on 31-of-60 passing from Gavin Wimsatt.
The Red Devils (12-1) managed 20 yards on the ground — 0.9 yards per carry.
“I couldn’t get wide,” OHS running back Ethan Avery said. “They had everything blocked off, the linebackers had me beat to the outside, if I tried to cut back, they had a linebacker there in the middle.”
That made things difficult for Wimsatt trying to locate receivers and throw the ball.
“We had to ask him to do a lot, it was kind of unfair,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “They were dropping eight and we couldn’t run the ball. If they’re dropping eight and you can’t run the ball, it’s going to be a long night for your quarterback. Now they’ve got eight on wideouts and it seems like they’re everywhere. They played cover 2 underneath and had two safeties that were backed way off the ball; they weren’t going to let us get behind them.”
Wimsatt had some shots down the field that were just long, or receivers couldn’t hold onto the ball.
OHS got on the board with 3:15 left in the game when Wimsatt hit Kendrick Williams with a 4-yard touchdown pass.
The junior OHS quarterback was intercepted twice by the Purples, with Eli Burwash and Augustin Nyembo getting the picks.
The second interception led to a Jordan Dingle 1-yard touchdown run that put Bowling Green up 17-0 with 4:53 left in the third quarter.
Bowling Green led 3-0 when quarterback Conner Cooper dropped the snap, but picked it up and dashed 22 yards for a 10-0 lead less than two minutes from halftime.
Cooper hit 11-of-17 passes for 83 yards and he ran for another 43.
“It would’ve been very easy to tuck tail because the margin at halftime was 10-0, but it probably felt greater than that because their defense was so suffocating on us,” Fallin said.
By the time Fallin got in the locker room at the half, the seniors on the team were leading the group in picking each other up to get ready for the second half.
OHS was able to have some success in the second half through the air, but it came away with no points after putting together a 15-play, 85-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, down 17-0.
Avery finished with 11 catches for 88 yards. The Red Devils’ Treyvon Tinsley made eight catches for 74 yards, and Steven Stevenson made six catches for 80 yards.
“Our defense knew the challenge, their offense was so explosive,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “I enjoyed the fact that the defense we’ve had all year, they had to do the job they had to do in this game.
“When you’ve got a good D-line that can get things done with a three- or four-man rush, it allows us to mix up coverages a little bit, that gave us some advantages in some down and distances throughout the game.
“From day one with our defense it has been hard running the ball on us.”
That didn’t change on the final day of the high school football season.
BOWLING GREEN0-10-7-0 — 17
OWENSBORO0-0-0-7 — 7
BG-Fratus 24 FG
BG-Cooper 22 run (Fratus kick)
BG-Dingle 1 run (Fratus kick)
O-Williams 4 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
