There was simply no stopping the revved-up Owensboro Red Devils on Friday night.
OHS grabbed early control and never relinquished it in a 66-50 conquest of rival Owensboro Catholic in the championship game of the boys’ 9th District Basketball Tournament before a big, energetic crowd at the Sportscenter.
Both the Red Devils (19-10) and the Aces (18-14) advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament, also slated for the Sportscenter.
“We came out ready to play,” Red Devils coach Rod Drake said. “The last several weeks, our defense has been our offense and I thought that was the case again in this one — defend, rebound, score at the other end.
“We wanted to get up in (Catholic), defensively, and get the game in transition, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
Sophomore Gavin Wimsatt was the show in the first quarter, going 4-for-4 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and going 2-for-2 from the foul line. His 11 points helped the Devils build a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, Owensboro got significant contributions from versatile Amari Robinson-Wales and interior workhorse Jaiden Greathouse.
An 8-0 spurt pushed the Devils in front by 10 points at the 2:05 mark, but the Aces got a short jumper from Drew Hartz and a pair of free throws from Andrew Riney over the final 1:24 to pull within 33-25 at intermission.
Catholic was able to slice its deficit to five points after two Brian Griffith free throws at 5:08 of the third, but Owensboro scored 12 of the final 17 points of the period to secure a 50-38 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
The Aces never got closer than 11 down the stretch — kept at bay by Kenyatta Carbon, a freshman guard who scored eight fourth-quarter points, including a pair of traditional three-point conversions in transition.
“It was close for a long time, but we just wore down,” Owensboro Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “Owensboro wears on you, just wears on you as the game goes along.
“They stepped up and hit some big 3s in this game, and when they’re hitting 3-pointers, they’re a very hard team to beat.”
There were stars aplenty for OHS, which got a game-best 20 points from Wimsatt on 6-of-7 floor shooting. He added three assists and three steals.
In addition, Carbon scored 16 points, Robinson-Wales produced 16 points and a game-high seven assists, and Greathouse snared a team-best seven rebounds.
The Red Devils finished 23-of-50 from the field for 46%, went 14-of-17 from the foul stripe (82%), grabbed 26 rebounds, and turned the ball over only eight times.
The Aces got a big game from center Ji Webb, who had 13 points and game-highs of 12 rebounds and three blocks. Gray Weaver scored 13 points and Griffith added 12.
Catholic was 17-of-41 from the floor (41%), hit 13-of-18 free throws (72%), collected 28 rebounds, and committed 15 turnovers.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC10-15-13-12 — 50
OWENSBORO16-17-17-16 — 66
Owensboro Catholic (50) — Webb 13, Weaver 13, Griffith 12, Hartz 6, Riney 4, McFarland 2.
Owensboro (66) — Wimsatt 20, Carbon 16, Robinson-Wales 16, Greathouse 6, Powell 6, Hinton 2.
