In 2020, Owensboro High School would have fielded one of the most talented, experienced and battle-tested baseball teams in western Kentucky.
But the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic put KHSAA spring sports on the shelf, and the Red Devils — who would have featured 10 seniors — were only left to ponder what might have been.
A year later, OHS coach Logan Johnson is at the helm of one of the youngest, most inexperienced teams in the 3rd Region, but the Red Devils — 2-2 after Monday’s 9-8 win over visiting Union County — are not devoid of talent.
“About half the players on our roster are middle school students,” Johnson said. “So, we’re in a situation where it will be trial by fire for our young group.
“But they are talented — it’s just going to take some figuring out as we go along. I have to be patient, and it’s going to take a lot of growing for me as a coach.”
The Red Devils will be centered around one of the few veterans in shortstop-pitcher Ethan Gibson, a senior who has signed with NCAA Division II Southern Indiana.
“Ethan is a good leader, and he’s taken the lead with our young team,” Johnson said. “He knows one of his key roles will be to help our young players learn what it takes to succeed at the varsity level.
“He’ll probably be our leader across the board when it comes to statistics, but his role as our on-field team leader will be very important, as well.”
Joining Gibson on the infield will be either junior Kendrick Williams, junior Tyler Hidenrite or eight-grader Ethan Gough at third base, sophomore Connor Hallmark or Gough at second base, eighth-grader Blake Kimbrell or junior Jacob Mitchell at first base, and either Williams or seventh-grader Eli Hampton behind the plate.
Vying for outfield spots will be eighth-grader Caden Ray, eighth-grader Will Hume, eighth-grader Trevor Delacey, junior Dylan Blair, sophomore Jalen Rogers and sophomore Kanye Johnson.
Gibson, the ace of the staff, will get mound support from Hallmark, Ray, Blair and Mitchell.
“We compete in some way, shape or form every day in practice, and these young kids love it,” Johnson said. “I don’t have to worry about competitive spirit with this group, and they’re all good kids.”
And, Johnson is fully aware that it will take time.
“The biggest thing with young guys is consistency, knowing how to go to work and get the job done, day in and day out,” Johnson said. “We need to bring the same consistency and effort every day to practices and games — there’s a learning curve there with our youth.
“I just want to be in every game, have a chance to win every game. I want us to learn from our mistakes and come back better the next day.”
Even with the challenges, however, Johnson relishes the opportunity to coach these young, potential-laden Red Devils.
“We missed our big season last year and I could hang my head about that, but these kids won’t let me,” Johnson said. “I’m inspired by their willingness to compete and their desire to succeed — it’s a joy to coach these guys.”
