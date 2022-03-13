TAMPA, Fla. — Kentucky’s SEC Tournament journey came to an abrupt end Saturday as the No. 3 seed Cats suffered a 69-62 loss to No. 2 seed Tennessee in the semifinals.
”We had our chances,” UK coach John Calipari said afterwards. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well today. Some of that was us, some of that was Tennessee, but we had our chances and it shows they didn’t let go of the rope.
”It shows what their coach is about, what their team’s about and now we get to go on a plane and go home and get ready for this next tournament.”
The loss to Tennessee marked the second time Kentucky fell to the Vols in the semifinals in the past three SEC tournaments. UK has not won the conference tournament since 2018.
”I think it was exactly what both teams thought it would be,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “Just a hard-fought game from start to finish. And both teams played so hard defensively, and baskets were really hard to come by, and the ebbs and flows of the game.
”It felt like they were fighting every possession just to get something done on both ends of the court, but Kentucky is an outstanding basketball team.”
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 13 points in the loss. He also grabbed 11 rebounds for his 27th double-double, which breaks Dan Issel’s record for most in a single season. However, he did foul out of the contest with 3:37 to play and played only eight minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls.
”You’re going against the best rebounder in the country,” Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic, who was matched up with Tshiebwe, said. “You just have to make sure that you block him out every single time.”
Keion Brooks led the Cats with 19 points while TyTy Washington added 17 and Sahvir Wheeler had 10.
Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 19 points. Zakai Zeigler scored 11 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10.
Kentucky appeared doomed from the start. Tennessee took a 12-6 lead into the first media timeout guided by eight early Jordan James points and then used a 6-2 run after the break to push the score to 18-8 by the second stop.
By halftime, the deficit swelled to 11 for Kentucky as UK shot just 8-for-29 from the field and missed all eight of its 3-point attempts to fall behind 33-22.
The game remained the same until Kentucky made one final frantic push.
With 3:37 to play, Tshiebwe fouled out, but Kentucky still managed to pull within three with just 1:31 to play, but missed opportunities on the offensive end became too much to overcome as Tennessee closed out the victory.
Kentucky finished the game shooing a woeful 22-for-64 from the field and 2-for-20 from 3-point range. Sixty-two points marked UK’s second-lowest total of the season.
”We were 2-for-20,” Calipari said. “I think a couple of them were air balls from good shooters.”
Tennessee will take on No. 8 seed Texas A&M in Sunday’s championship game, with tip-off slated for noon CT. A win would give the Vols its first SEC Tournament title since 1979.
Kentucky will head to the NCAA Tournament with a 26-7 record and its draw, which will be released Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.