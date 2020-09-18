Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Daviess County 1-0 0-0

McCracken County 1-0 0-0

Apollo 0-1 0-0

Henderson County 0-1 0-0

Marshall County 0-1 0-0

Friday’s games

Daviess County at Owensboro

Meade County at Apollo

Central Hardin at Henderson County

Marshall County at McCracken County

Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Breckinridge County 1-0 0-0

Graves County 1-0 0-0

Grayson County 1-0 0-0

Owensboro 1-0 0-0

Muhlenberg County 0-1 0-0

Ohio County 0-1 0-0

Friday’s games

Daviess County at Owensboro

Ohio County at Muhlenberg County

Breckinridge County at Grayson County

Mayfield at Graves County

Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2

Overall District

Owensboro Catholic 2-0 0-0

Butler County 1-0 0-0

Hancock County 1-0 0-0

McLean County 1-0 0-0

Todd County Central 1-0 0-0

Thursday’s game

Owensboro Catholic 56, Hopkins County Central 6

Friday’s games

McLean County at Butler County

Barren County at Hancock County

Todd County Central at Caverna

