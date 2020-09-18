Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Daviess County 1-0 0-0
McCracken County 1-0 0-0
Apollo 0-1 0-0
Henderson County 0-1 0-0
Marshall County 0-1 0-0
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Owensboro
Meade County at Apollo
Central Hardin at Henderson County
Marshall County at McCracken County
Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Breckinridge County 1-0 0-0
Graves County 1-0 0-0
Grayson County 1-0 0-0
Owensboro 1-0 0-0
Muhlenberg County 0-1 0-0
Ohio County 0-1 0-0
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Owensboro
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County
Breckinridge County at Grayson County
Mayfield at Graves County
Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2
Overall District
Owensboro Catholic 2-0 0-0
Butler County 1-0 0-0
Hancock County 1-0 0-0
McLean County 1-0 0-0
Todd County Central 1-0 0-0
Thursday’s game
Owensboro Catholic 56, Hopkins County Central 6
Friday’s games
McLean County at Butler County
Barren County at Hancock County
Todd County Central at Caverna
