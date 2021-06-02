It was no-go for the 9th District Softball Tourament championship game on Tuesday.
The game was set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Owensboro Catholic High School’s Parents Park, but rain in the afternoon eventually forced postponement of the matchup between longtime rivals Daviess County and host Owensboro Catholic until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“We went out about two hours before game time and the field was in perfect condition, but the radar showed pretty hard rain over the next couple of hours, so we moved it back to 7:30 p.m.,” said OCHS athletic director Jason Morris.
“We went out again at 5 o’clock and the field was getting pretty wet around the home plate and pitcher’s circle areas, so we decided to call it, because we wanted to give plenty of notice for players, coaches, umpires and fans.
“Wednesday was not an option because of the forecast, so we moved it to Thursday, knowing the 3rd Region Tournament doesn’t begin until Saturday.”
Daviess County (27-6), the No. 1 seed, advanced to the championship game after blanking No. 4 seed Owensboro 12-0 behind sophomore pitcher Raylee Roby’s five-inning perfect game during Monday’s first semifinal matchup.
No. 2 seed Owensboro Catholic (20-12) moved into the finals after turning back No. 3 seed Apollo 12-4 on Monday, behind the pitching and hitting of senior Hadley Phelps, who went the distance in the circle and finished 4-for-5 at the plate.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Aces met only once during the regular season, with Daviess County winning a 5-1 decision back on April 13 at DCHS.
Both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament, set to be played Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at the Butler County High School softball facility in Morgantown.
