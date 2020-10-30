DISTRICT STANDINGS

Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Henderson County 4-1 3-0
McCracken County 4-2 3-1
Apollo 3-3 2-2
Daviess County 2-4 1-3
Marshall County 3-4 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo
Daviess County at Warren East
Crittenden County at Henderson County
McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman
Marshall County at Graves County
Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Owensboro 7-0 4-0
Graves County 5-2 4-1
Grayson County 5-2 3-2
Breckinridge County 3-3 1-2
Ohio County 1-5 1-4
Muhlenberg County 0-5 0-4
Friday’s games
Breckinridge County at Owensboro
Muhlenberg County at Ballard Memorial
Marshall County at Graves County
Butler County at Ohio County
Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2
Overall District
Hancock County 5-0 3-0
Owensboro Catholic 5-2 4-1
McLean County 3-1 1-1
Todd County Central 3-3 1-2
Butler County 1-5 0-4
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo
Hancock County at LaRue County
Butler County at Ohio County
Note: Todd County Central at McLean County is COVID-19 cancellation
