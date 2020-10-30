DISTRICT STANDINGS

Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Henderson County 4-1 3-0

McCracken County 4-2 3-1

Apollo 3-3 2-2

Daviess County 2-4 1-3

Marshall County 3-4 0-3

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Apollo

Daviess County at Warren East

Crittenden County at Henderson County

McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman

Marshall County at Graves County

Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Owensboro 7-0 4-0

Graves County 5-2 4-1

Grayson County 5-2 3-2

Breckinridge County 3-3 1-2

Ohio County 1-5 1-4

Muhlenberg County 0-5 0-4

Friday’s games

Breckinridge County at Owensboro

Muhlenberg County at Ballard Memorial

Marshall County at Graves County

Butler County at Ohio County

Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2

Overall District

Hancock County 5-0 3-0

Owensboro Catholic 5-2 4-1

McLean County 3-1 1-1

Todd County Central 3-3 1-2

Butler County 1-5 0-4

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Apollo

Hancock County at LaRue County

Butler County at Ohio County

Note: Todd County Central at McLean County is COVID-19 cancellation

