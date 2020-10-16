Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

McCracken County 4-0 3-0

Henderson County 2-1 1-0

Daviess County 2-2 1-1

Marshall County 2-3 0-2

Apollo 1-3 0-2

Friday’s games

Marshall County at Apollo

Daviess County at Henderson County

Off: McCracken County

Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Owensboro 5-0 2-0

Graves County 4-1 3-0

Grayson County 4-1 2-1

Ohio County 1-3 1-2

Breckinridge County 2-3 0-2

Muhlenberg County 0-4 0-3

Friday’s games

Graves County at Owensboro

Grayson County at Ohio County

Breckinridge County at Muhlenberg County

Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2

Overall District

Hancock County 4-0 2-0

Owensboro Catholic 4-1 2-0

McLean County 3-1 1-1

Todd County Central 3-2 1-2

Butler County 1-4 0-3

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County

Todd County Central at McLean County

Butler County at Russell County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.