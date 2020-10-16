Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
McCracken County 4-0 3-0
Henderson County 2-1 1-0
Daviess County 2-2 1-1
Marshall County 2-3 0-2
Apollo 1-3 0-2
Friday’s games
Marshall County at Apollo
Daviess County at Henderson County
Off: McCracken County
Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Owensboro 5-0 2-0
Graves County 4-1 3-0
Grayson County 4-1 2-1
Ohio County 1-3 1-2
Breckinridge County 2-3 0-2
Muhlenberg County 0-4 0-3
Friday’s games
Graves County at Owensboro
Grayson County at Ohio County
Breckinridge County at Muhlenberg County
Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2
Overall District
Hancock County 4-0 2-0
Owensboro Catholic 4-1 2-0
McLean County 3-1 1-1
Todd County Central 3-2 1-2
Butler County 1-4 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County
Todd County Central at McLean County
Butler County at Russell County
