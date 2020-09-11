Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Apollo 0-0 0-0

Daviess County 0-0 0-0

Henderson County 0-0 0-0

Marshall County 0-0 0-0

McCracken County 0-0 0-0

Friday’s gamesApollo at Owensboro

Ohio County at Daviess County

Henderson County at Hopkinsville

Calloway County at Marshall County

Mayfield at McCracken County

Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-0

Graves County 0-0 0-0

Grayson County 0-0 0-0

Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-0

Ohio County 0-0 0-0

Owensboro 0-0 0-0

Friday’s games

Caverna at Breckinridge County

Graves County at Paducah Tilghman

Grayson County at Nelson County

McLean County at Muhlenberg County

Ohio County at Daviess County

Apollo at Owensboro

Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2

Overall District

Butler County 0-0 0-0

Hancock County 0-0 0-0

McLean County 0-0 0-0

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0

Todd County Central 0-0 0-0

Friday’s games

Butler County at Hart County

Hancock County at Edmonson County

McLean County at Muhlenberg County

Mount Vernon (Ind.) at Owensboro Catholic

Todd County Central at Hopkins County Central

