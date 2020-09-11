Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Apollo 0-0 0-0
Daviess County 0-0 0-0
Henderson County 0-0 0-0
Marshall County 0-0 0-0
McCracken County 0-0 0-0
Friday’s gamesApollo at Owensboro
Ohio County at Daviess County
Henderson County at Hopkinsville
Calloway County at Marshall County
Mayfield at McCracken County
Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-0
Graves County 0-0 0-0
Grayson County 0-0 0-0
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-0
Ohio County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Caverna at Breckinridge County
Graves County at Paducah Tilghman
Grayson County at Nelson County
McLean County at Muhlenberg County
Ohio County at Daviess County
Apollo at Owensboro
Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2
Overall District
Butler County 0-0 0-0
Hancock County 0-0 0-0
McLean County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0
Todd County Central 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Butler County at Hart County
Hancock County at Edmonson County
McLean County at Muhlenberg County
Mount Vernon (Ind.) at Owensboro Catholic
Todd County Central at Hopkins County Central
