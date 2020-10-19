In what has been an uncommonly balanced season of high school volleyball in the area, Apollo emerged as the No. 1 seed and will tangle with longtime arch-rival Owensboro Catholic in the opening round at Owensboro High School.
The E-Gals face the Lady Aces at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and No. 2 seed Daviess County will meet host and No. 3 seed Owensboro at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The title match is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The E-Gals believe they’ll be ready to go.
“Our team has really started to gel here towards the last part of the season,” Apollo coach Mary Anne Howard said. “We are getting very consistent play from many positions and our offense at the net has become more balanced.
“On Monday night, it will be key for us to limit our unforced errors, play aggressively, and not allow any big runs — we want to keep the momentum on our side of the net as much as possible.”
Defending champion Catholic lost 3-1 at Apollo during the regular season, and that will be on the mind of the Lady Aces.
“We’d like to get some revenge,” Catholic High coach Brian Hardison said. “We’ve been up and down a lot this season. We’ve had flashes of really good play, but we need to put it all together here in the postseason.
“Recently, we’ve started to flow better offensively and we’ve been playing at a little quicker pace. Hopefully, that will serve us well in the district tournament.”
Daviess County swept OHS during the regular season — 3-0 and 3-1 — and Lady Panthers coach Tyla Bailey has liked what she’s seen from her squad late in the season.
“I am pleased with how our team is playing,” Bailey said. “We are making some great plays and playing strong — we’ve stayed focused on getting better every day.
“A key for us will be communicating and playing as a team. We need to control what we can control and finish strong.”
Owensboro, meanwhile, is looking to return to the form it started the season with, when the Lady Devils opened with five consecutive victories.
“For us to be successful in our district matchup we need to focus on coming out of the gate strong — to do that, we need to be more consistent,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said.
“Another key will be aggressive net play. (Daviess County) has some explosive hitters that can get hot at any moment, and we need to be able to shut that down and not let them get on any runs.”
• In the 10th District Tournament at Muhlenberg County, host Muhlenberg County will square off with McLean County at 6 p.m. on Monday. The winner will meet No. 1 seed Ohio County for the championship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
• In the 11th District Tournament at Meade County, No. 1 seed Breckinridge County will face Frederick Fraize at 6 p.m. (CT) on Monday, and host Meade County will face Hancock County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Semifinal winners will play for the title at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
• In the 12th District Tournament at Butler County, No. 1 seed Grayson County will battle Edmonson County at 6 p.m. on Monday, and Whitesville Trinity will meet host Butler County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Semifinal winners will play for the title at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Both district champions and runners-up will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.
