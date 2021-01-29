Nash Divine scored a game-best 19 points and passed 1,000 points for his career as Muhlenberg County turned back visiting McLean County in a battle of 10th District rivals on Thursday night in Greenville.
The Mustangs (6-1) led just 22-21 at halftime but gained some separation with a 16-8 third period run.
Muhlenberg County also got 13 points from Isaac Rose and 10 from Cole Vincent.
The Cougars (6-3) were paced by Brady Dame, who scored 18 points.
McLEAN COUNTY 9-12-8-12 — 41
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13-9-16-14 — 52
McLean County (41) — Dame 18, Phillips 9, Larkin 7, Floyd 5, Hampton 2.
Muhlenberg County (52) — Divine 19, Rose 13, Vincent 10, McCoy 5, Carver 5.
