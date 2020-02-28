CALHOUN — Muhlenberg County was able to break away from McLean County in the second quarter on the way to a 70-60 win in the boys 10th District Tournament championship game Thursday night.
The Mustangs made three straight 3-pointers to close the first half, two of them by Nash Divine, to build a 29-16 halftime advantage. Cole Vincent also had a 3 in that stretch.
“Offensively there were times when I felt like we got a little stagnant, but Nash really sparked us and came up with some big, timely shots,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “We weren’t quite as aggressive offensively as I wanted to be, but overall I thought we played OK.”
Divine scored a team-high 23 points.
“We picked it up in the second quarter, played pretty good defense,” Divine said.
“Defensively early we kind of dictated the pace of the game,” Eades said.
Muhlenberg County maintained at least a 9-point lead the rest of the way as McLean County had a tough time getting any runs going.
Muhlenberg County will take a 19-11 record to the 3rd Region Tournament next week at the Sportscenter. McLean County will be 21-11 going to the regional tournament.
Muhlenberg County hit 19-of-41 from the floor for 46%. The Mustangs were 8-of-21 from 3-point range for 38%. Muhlenberg County made 24-of-30 free throws.
The Mustangs were facing a McLean County team that was two days removed from a huge win over Ohio County in the first round of the district on Tuesday night.
“McLean County was coming off a tremendous win against Ohio County,” Eades said. “They came into this game with a lot of momentum. I told our guys we were down 10 coming in.”
McLean County was led by Logan Patterson’s 29 points. Jacob Clark added 15 points for the Cougars.
Muhlenberg County had three good days of practice and was dialed in for its start to the postseason.
“For us all year the most important game was the next game,” Eades said. “We had three really good practices this week, we were able to transition what we did in practice into this game. As far as being locked in, mentally prepared, our guys passed this test.”
Trey Lovell added 12 points for Muhlenberg County, which had eight players score.
“Throughout the year we’ve gotten consistent play from a lot of different people at different times,” Eades said. “We have a very balanced attack.”
“Anybody can go off any night,” Divine said.
McLEAN COUNTY 10-6-18-26 — 60
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10-19-13-28 — 70
McLean County (60) — Patterson 29, Clark 15, Dame 8, Bishop 4, Englehardt 4.
Muhlenberg County (70) — Divine 23, Lovell 12, McCoy 9, Vincent 7, Lovan 7, Rose 5, Johnston 4, Phillips 3,
