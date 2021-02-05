Senior guard Nash Divine scored 27 points to drive Muhlenberg County past visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins 68-47 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Thursday night in Greenville.
The Mustangs (7-1) — who have won four straight — led only 31-28 at intermission before outscoring the Maroons 37-19 in the second half.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (4-2) was led by Zach Powell, who scored 15 points. Kale Gaither scored 13 points and Ashton Gaines added 10.
MADISONVILLE-N. HOPKINS14-14-13-6 — 47
MUHLENBERG COUNTY14-17-25-12 — 68
Madisonville-North Hopkins (47) — Powell 15, Gaither 13, Gaines 10, Cline 5, Walker 2, Frazier 2.
Muhlenberg County (68) — Divine 27, Vincent 8, Moore 8, Summers 7, Rose 7, Lovan 7, Carver 2, Johnston 2, McCoy 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 63, DAWSON SPRINGS 24 — Jackson Floyd scored 14 points and Brady Dame produced 10 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Cougars cruised at Dawson Springs.
McLean County (8-4), which led 41-10 at intermission, also got 12 points from Jaden Arnold and 11 from Jacob Hampton.
The Panthers got 10 points from Rhett Nieters.
McLEAN COUNTY18-23-14-8 — 63
DAWSON SPRINGS8-2-8-6 — 24
McLean County (63) — Floyd 14, Arnold 12, Hampton 11, Dame 10, Phillips 8, Riley 4, Brackett 2, Brawner 2.
Dawson Springs (24) — Nieters 10, McKnight 7, Back 6, Thomas 1.
GIRLS
OHIO COUNTY 64, WARREN EAST 51 — Kelsey Kennedy led a balanced attack with 18 points as the Lady Eagles rolled past the host Lady Raiders in Bowling Green.
Four other players from Ohio County (4-3) scored in double figures, including Addie Bullock, 14, Heaven Vanover, 12, Ella Gaddis, 10, and Rain Embry, 10. The Lady Eagles scored 29 fourth-quarter points.
The Lady Raiders (3-6) got a game-high 25 points from Lucy Patterson.
OHIO COUNTY11-13-11-29 — 64
WARREN EAST7-11-17-16 — 51
Ohio County (64) — K. Kennedy 18, Bullock 14, Vanover 12, Gaddis 10, Embry 10.
Warren East (51) — Patterson 25, Forrester 12, Lawson 8, Harrell 4, Bratcher 2.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 62, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 44 — Amari Brown scored 14 points to lead the host Lady Colonels past the Lady Mustangs in Hopkinsville.
Sarah-Cate Boggess paced Muhlenberg County (1-4) with 14 points.
Christian County improved to 4-2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY5-13-11-15 — 44
CHRISTIAN COUNTY10-15-23-14 — 62
Muhlenberg County (44) — Boggess 14, Lynn 9, Niffsinger 7, Browning 5, Vinson 3, Fields 3, Proffitt 3.
Christian County (62) — Brown 14, Killebrew 12, Shemwell 11, Bagwell 7, Day 6, McGee 6. Catlett-Watkins 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.