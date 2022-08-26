Cole Dixon had about as perfect a night as a quarterback can have in Hancock County High School’s season-opening 56-0 rout of archrival Breckinridge County last Friday in Harned.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior — playing his first game since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) late last season against McLean County — went 7-of-7 through the air for 127 yards and three touchdowns to Austin Volocko. Dixon also rushed for a TD.
“It was a great way for us to open the season,” said Dixon, whose Hornets visit Muhlenberg County tonight in Greenville. “We’ve opened up our offense under our first-year offensive coordinator, Trevor Garrison, and we were able to hit some big plays with it.
“You can already tell we’re going to be more balanced and unpredictable on offense. I love to throw the football, and we’re going to be doing more of that than we have in the past. Plus, we still have a very good ground game as the foundation of our attack, so it’s sort of the best of both worlds for us.”
Dixon, meanwhile, is simply glad to be back on the gridiron.
“It was very disappointing to get hurt and not be able to finish the season on the field of play with my teammates — it broke my heart,” said Dixon, who passed for 520 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 222 yards and four TDs in eight games in 2021. “But I worked very hard in rehab to come back strong, and this season I’m looking to make up for a lot of lost time.
“It’s just great to be healthy again and be able to contribute to the cause. We have a talented, veteran team, and we have the opportunity to do something special this season. Everyone around here senses it.”
Indeed, Hancock County has been on the rise in recent seasons.
This year’s seniors took their lumps as freshmen in 2019, when Hancock County went 3-8. In a COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, the Hornets bounced back to go 6-2 and win their KHSAA Class 2-A regular-season district championship — splitting a pair of one-point thrillers in Hawesville with district rival Owensboro Catholic.
Last fall, despite some key injuries, Hancock managed to go 7-5.
Longtime Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks is grateful to have Dixon at the controls.
“Cole approaches the game from the quarterback position with an amount of moxie that you usually don’t see in high school kids,” Eubanks said. “The way he attacked his rehab after his ACL reconstruction was so impressive and speaks volumes to the kind of competitor he is. His (physical therapy) staff did a phenomenal job getting him back to pre-injury level in no time. That level of focus and determination carried right over to the start of the season.
“Obviously, we were very pleased with his (Week 1) performance. He showed a lot of maturity, which is a testament to how hard he has worked the past three years.”
Dixon is also a baseball star as a pitcher-shortstop for the Hornets, but the ACL injury cost him his junior season at Hancock. His rehabilitation was so quick and successful, however, that he was back on the diamond this summer for his travel team, the New Albany, Indiana-based Rawlings Tigers.
For now, though, Dixon’s focus is wholly on his final prep grid campaign.
“Hornet football is very special to be a part of,” Dixon said. “Competing under those Friday night lights — well, no one can fully understand what that’s like unless they’ve experienced it. We have one of the great high school football fan bases that’s out there, and even though I’m a veteran player, I still get goosebumps coming out of that tunnel and running onto Schafer-Glover Field.
“This final year can be special over here. We have a lot of potential, a very high ceiling, and just think it’s important for us to take things one game at a time, continue to get better as we go and see where this thing can take us.”
