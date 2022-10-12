NLDS Padres Dodgers Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia celebrates after striking out San Diego Padres’ Austin Nola to end the top of the seventh inning during Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night in their NL Division Series opener.

Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to be on their way to another blowout of the Padres.

