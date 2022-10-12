LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night in their NL Division Series opener.
Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to be on their way to another blowout of the Padres.
Los Angeles dominated in the regular season, owning a 14-5 advantage and outscoring San Diego 109-47. The 111-win Dodgers claimed the NL West and the Padres finished second, 22 games back.
With Sandy Koufax watching from the owners’ box, Urías retired the first eight batters he faced until Austin Nola doubled with two outs in the third.
Chris Martin, who had two saves this season, pitched a perfect ninth for a save. Struggling closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Dodgers’ roster for this best-of-five matchup.
Game 2 is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium before the series shifts south to San Diego.
The Padres were coming off a win in the decisive Game 3 of the wild-card series Sunday night over the Mets in New York.
The Dodgers, who had five days off after drawing a bye, showed no signs of rust.
The Dodgers hadn’t played a must-win game since mid-June before running away with the division. But they found themselves in trouble in the fifth.
That’s when the Padres finally got to Urías, closing to 5-3 after he gave up three straight hits.
Urías allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. The left-hander fanned six and walked none.
Clevinger gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in 22/3 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked two.
UP NEXT
RH Yu Darvish, who had a 3.10 ERA in the regular season, starts Game 2 for the Padres. LH Clayton Kershaw, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, goes for L.A.
