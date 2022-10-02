BOWLING GREEN — It was ironic to say the least, as Jarret Doege returned to the Hill and burned the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday night.
Doege, who transferred from WKU to Troy in mid-August after being beaten out by Austin Reed for the Hllltoppers’ starting quarterback position, replaced injured starter Gunnar Watson and fired a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to lift the Trojans to a 34-27 upset before a Family Day crowd of 20,168 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Western slips to 3-2 entering next Saturday’s showdown at UTSA, the defending Conference USA champion. Troy, of the Sun Belt Conference, improved to 3-2 this fall and is now 10-2-1 all time versus the Hilltoppers.
“It was one of those nights when I knew we would be in a dogfight, and unfortunately we came up a little short,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Both of their quarterbacks made some big throws, and they got the best of us in this one.
“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and get ready for UTSA in a big conference game next week.”
With the contest tied at 20, Doege put Troy in front for good on the first play of the fourth quarter, completing a 16-yard pass to Jabre Barber.
Then, midway through the fourth, Doege’s 10-yard TD pass to Tez Johnson increased the Trojans’ advantage to 34-20.
WKU, coming off last week’s 73-0 demolition of Florida International, made a valiant comeback attempt in the final five minutes, but it was not enough.
Daewood Davis hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass from Reed to pull the Hilltoppers within 34-27 with 4:20 to play.
After forcing a Troy punt with just over two minutes to play, Western drove to the Trojan 32-yard line before Reed fumbled and Troy recovered at 1:01 to seal the deal.
WKU opened the contest in swift fashion, marching 75 yards in only six plays to take a 7-0 lead at 12:58 of the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Reed to tight end Joshua Simon.
The Trojans responded on their ensuing possession with a long drive that resulted in a 35-yard field goal by Brooks Buce, which pulled the visitors from Alabama within 7-3 at 8:04.

After forcing a Hilltopper punt, Troy took its first lead with just under a minute to play in the first when DK Billingsley’s 21-yard scoring run capped a seven-play, 93-yard march and made it 10-7.
It remained that way until late in the first half.
At 2:57, Western pulled into a 10-all tie when Brayden Narveson drilled a 43-yard field goal that grazed the left upright.
Then, after a three-and-out possession by the Trojans, the Hilltoppers went on top 17-10 when Reed connected with Michaal Matheson for a 34-yard TD pass at 1:12 — capping a six-play, 80-yard drive.
But Troy was able to penetrate deep into WKU territory in the final minute, and Buce’s 33-yard field goal as time expired in the first half pulled the Trojans within 17-13.
Troy turned to razzle-dazzle to take a 20-17 lead on the first possession of the second half, when, after a double reverse, wide receiver Johnson connected with a wide open Watson for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
Western pulled even at 2:43 of the third period when Narveson booted a 47-yard field goal at 2:43 of the third.
But it all just set the stage of Doege’s dramatic fourth-quarter heroics for the Trojans.
Doege, who originally came to WKU from West Virginia via the transfer portal, was 7-of-8 for 71 yards and two touchdowns down the stretch. Billingsley led all rushers with 122 yards on 24 carries with a TD.
Reed led the Hilltoppers, completing 39-of-56 aerials for 406 yards and three TDs, with one interception. Matheson caught eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, and Davis made 12 receptions for 122 yards and a score.
The Hilltoppers, however, were limited to just 64 yards rushing on 29 attempts. Kye Robichaux paced WKU with 50 yards on 11 carries.
“They made it tough for us to run the ball most of the night,” Helton said. “Troy did a good job defensively, but they also did a good job offensively, on the ground and through the air.”
