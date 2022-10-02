BOWLING GREEN — It was ironic to say the least, as Jarret Doege returned to the Hill and burned the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday night.

Doege, who transferred from WKU to Troy in mid-August after being beaten out by Austin Reed for the Hllltoppers’ starting quarterback position, replaced injured starter Gunnar Watson and fired a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to lift the Trojans to a 34-27 upset before a Family Day crowd of 20,168 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

