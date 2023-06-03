LEXINGTON — One swing and a little help was all Kentucky needed to take down Ball State 4-0 Friday to open the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park and win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2017.
The biggest swing of the afternoon was an opposite-field solo home run off the bat of catcher Devin Burkes on an elevated two-strike fastball to lead off the bottom of the fourth that put Kentucky on top 1-0.
“I was trying to put the ball in play, I think I was leading off that inning so I was just trying to get on base for the guys,” Burkes said of his at-bat that ended with a go-ahead home run. “I knew I got it pretty good and it went out.”
The help came in the bottom of the eighth as Grant Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Jase Felker ripped a one-out single, a passed ball allowed the two UK runners to move up to second and a third and a wild pitch allowed from Ball State reliever Sam Klein allowed Smith to score and make it 2-0 before Emilien Pitre busted things open with a two-run single to make it a 4-0 game later in the at-bat.
Rather than start his ace Darren Williams or Sunday starter Zack Lee and his 3.58 ERA, Nick Mingione opted to go with redshirt freshman Travis Smith on the mound, who was the Cats’ mid-week starter for the majority of the season and made just three starts in SEC play.
“I found out Wednesday during practice. I threw a bullpen on Tuesday,” Smith said when asked when he knew he’d be starting. “I thank coach for believing in me and coach Dan Roszel [Dan Dan Roszel] for giving me the rock and I tried to show up for them.”
Smith ran into trouble in the top of the first as, with one out, he served up a single to Decker Scheffler and the next batter, Adam Tellier, hit a turf-aided double, setting up the Cardinals with runners on second and third. The redshirt freshman would escape the jam, however as he got Hunter Dobbins to line out and struck out Andrew Wilhite to keep Ball State off the scoreboard.
From there, the UK right hander shifted into cruise control as he tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in which he allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out four to keep the Cardinals scoreless.
After Smith walked nine-hole hitter Justin Conant to lead off the top of the fifth, Mingione called on right hander Mason Moore in relief.
The win moves Kentucky into the winner’s bracket of the Lexington Regional, which will pin them up against the winner of Friday night’s game between No. 3 seed Indiana and No. 2 seed West Virginia Saturday. First pitch of Saturday’s winner bracket game is slated for 5 p.m. CT.
Ball State will face the loser of the IU-WVU matchup Saturday at noon.
