LEXINGTON — One swing and a little help was all Kentucky needed to take down Ball State 4-0 Friday to open the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park and win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2017.

The biggest swing of the afternoon was an opposite-field solo home run off the bat of catcher Devin Burkes on an elevated two-strike fastball to lead off the bottom of the fourth that put Kentucky on top 1-0.

