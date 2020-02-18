LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points, five Kansas players hit double-figures scoring, and the third-ranked Jayhawks rolled to a 91-71 victory over Iowa State on Monday night.
Ochai Agbaji added 14 points, Udoka Azubuike and Christian Braun scored 13 apiece, and David McCormack scored 10 for the Jayhawks (23-3, 12-1 Big 12) ahead of their monumental rematch with No. 1 Baylor. Kansas has not lost since the Bears beat them at Allen Fieldhouse in mid-January.
Baylor (23-1, 12-0) visits Oklahoma on Tuesday night before getting the Jayhawks at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.
Prentiss Nixon scored
