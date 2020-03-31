Tyson Helton and members of the Western Kentucky football team aren’t sitting idly by in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to an influx of new technology, in fact, the second-year WKU coach, his staff and players are busier than ever.
“We’re really fortunate here,” Helton said, “thanks to the directives we’ve received from our president, Dr. (Timothy) Caboni, and (athletic director) Todd Stewart, who has laid out a great blueprint for all of our athletic staff and coaches.
“It’s a unique time in world history, but we’re busier now than we’ve ever been — and that’s a good thing.”
WKU, coming off a surprising 9-4 season in Helton’s first year as head coach, had its spring practice and Red-White spring game canceled on March 19, but technology has opened new avenues with which to coach, teach and track progress.
“We have something called the Teamworks app that plans our players’ entire day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. — their whole day is planned out for them,” Helton said. “So, they know exactly what’s going on, exactly what they should be doing during those hours.
“We also have a Zoom app, which is a virtual classroom, and a lot of our teachers here at Western Kentucky are teaching with it right now. We’ve implemented it within our program, and every coach was able to teach his spring install in 40-minute meetings.”
Helton says he plans to utilize Zoom long after the coronavirus has abated.
“What we’ve discovered is that we’ve received better and more feedback from our players utilizing the Zoom app,” he said. “It tends to create more interaction between coaches and players than we would have in a standard meeting. We’ll continue to use it even when things get back to normal.
“The technology available these days is just unbelievable, and this down time has allowed us to get more creative with technology. What we’ve already learned about it will benefit our program well into the future.”
Ultimately, of course, football games are won and lost on the field of play and Helton is optimistic about the 2020 season, with the Hilltoppers returning a wealth of experience and talent.
“It’s a tremendous advantage to have the experience we have returning,” Helton said. “This is a mature football team and we have so many outstanding leaders in our locker room.
“It starts with our defense, which is a large part of the reason we won the games we won last season.”
A big question looms at quarterback, with the loss of Ty Storey, a graduate transfer from Arkansas who exceeded expectations after taking over for injured Steven Duncan early in the season.
Helton believes WKU will find the right answer at QB.
“It’s a big advantage to have a defense as good as ours,” Helton said, “because whoever is at quarterback doesn’t have to do too much. They can play within themselves, with the understanding that they’re backed up by our defensive unit.
“We’ll just be working to determine which quarterback is going to be the best field general to go out there and win games for us.”
WKU came close to winning the Conference USA championship last fall, but was knocked out of title contention after suffering back-to-back losses to Marshall (26-23) and Florida Atlantic (35-24) — the Toppers’ only league losses of the season.
“The (C-USA) games we lost came down to just a few plays in each game, and our intention is to turn the tide our way,” Helton said. “This season, we need to find ways to win those plays, and that will take us to the top.
“Our goal at Western Kentucky every single year is to win the conference championship.”
