Two prominent coaches in the 3rd Region hit milestone win totals this boys basketball season.

Owensboro High School’s Rod Drake passed the 250-win mark in December. Drake coached OHS to a KHSAA state championship in 2015. OHS has won three 3rd Region championships total in Drake’s 15 seasons coaching at the school where he was also a star player. OHS won the 1980 state championship with Drake as a key player.

