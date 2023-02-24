Two prominent coaches in the 3rd Region hit milestone win totals this boys basketball season.
Owensboro High School’s Rod Drake passed the 250-win mark in December. Drake coached OHS to a KHSAA state championship in 2015. OHS has won three 3rd Region championships total in Drake’s 15 seasons coaching at the school where he was also a star player. OHS won the 1980 state championship with Drake as a key player.
Drake had 261 wins (156 losses) after OHS beat Daviess County 85-56 in Wednesday’s opening round game of the 9th District Tournament. It was arguably one of the best games OHS played in this 15-10 season.
Owensboro Catholic’s Tim Riley recently became the all-time winningest coach for that program, his total there sitting at 167 wins since the 2015-16 season. Catholic won the 3rd Region boys championship for the first time in school history in 2016. Catholic won its second regional championship in 2019-20. Riley is 167-80 at Catholic.
This Catholic team has put together an outstanding 26-4 record so far, and it is considered one of the favorites for the 3rd Region championship.
It is kind of fitting that they will meet Friday night in the boys 9th District championship game at the OHS gym.
“This has been satisfying,” Riley said of Catholic’s record this season. “I don’t think anybody could have forseen 26-4. Now, we can’t get too satisfied, we want to keep winning.”
Riley feels like some of the talent at Catholic the last few seasons has been overlooked.
“In a lot of ways I think people have underrated our talent,” Riley said. “I’ve coached four 1,000-point scorers and one guy who’s scored 2,000. We’ve had good players.”
That player is current senior Brian Griffith. Catholic has had success in the regional tournament, winning 12 games there with Riley as head coach. Most of Riley’s postseason success came at Warren Central, where he won a state championship in 2004, and was also a state runner-up and reached the state final four. Riley has a 572-328 overall record.
Drake has given credit to others with his success as a player and as a coach.
“These guys, the staff I’ve got right here, they could leave tomorrow and be a head coach anywhere they wanted to go,” Drake said. “I always tell people each one of these guys brings something to the table, and we’ve had a lot of the same staff.
“When my mother was sick in 2014, we won 14 games in a row and I wasn’t even around. That says a lot.”
Assistant coaches this year at Myron Christian Jr., Chad Embry, Zach Erwin, Scott Hogg, and Trey Howard.
Drake has been appreciative of the chance to coach at OHS, and to do so for a long time.
“A lot of administrations, when you go through those lull times people start searching,” Drake said. “They stuck with us, we won a state championship.
“This is home for me. I never left Frederica Street to work in my life. I started at the Boys and Girls Club on Frederica Street, then I started working for Owensboro High School.”
