There were no favors done in the draws for the for local-area participants going into the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament that starts Tuesday morning in Lexington and Nicholasville.
The boys competition will be at the Top Seed Tennis in Nicholasville. The girls competition will be at the University of Kentucky’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. All action on day two and day three will take place at Top Seed Tennis Club.
In boys doubles, 3rd Region champion Houston Danzer-Cooper Danzer from Owensboro Catholic will get to see the top seed in the draw in their first match, Kalei Christensen-Alexander Yager from Covington Catholic. That match is at 8:15 a.m.
“Our boys doubles team drew the No. 1 seed. Last year they drew the 2 seed,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said. “The Danzers have had some tough luck in the draw, they are a nice doubles team.”
Regional champion Ella Cason from Owensboro Catholic is in the top bracket of the girls singles draw. Cason will face Isabella Jayasuri from Campbell County in the opening round Tuesday morning. That is scheduled for 7 a.m. CT.
Apollo’s Sophey Jenkins has a tough opening assignment, going against top seed Sakurako Watanabe from Covington Latin School.
The winners of those two matches will meet later Tuesday in the Round of 32.
“I thought we had a shot in one of our doubles teams,” Clayton said of having some seeded teams-individuals. “I don’t think Ella missed it by much, maybe two or three spots. The girls singles draw is loaded with some who were seeded higher in the past, or some who were lower in the past and they moved up.”
Catholic teammate Aisha Merchant will meet Naomi Mitchell from Bullitt Central in the first round. The winner of that match will face the winner of Ellie Hammond (Sacred Heart) and Abigail Meek (Ashland Blazer). Hammond is the No. 2 seed in the state tournament.
On the other end of the girls singles bracket, Sarah-Cate Boggess from Muhlenberg County will take on Haley Klein from Oldham County in a first round match.
In girls doubles, Owensboro High School’s Whitley Ford-Caroline Smith also have a tough draw, meeting top seed North Oldham’s Reagen Mangan-Willow Renton in a first round match in the top of the bracket.
Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden from Owensboro Catholic will meet Johnson Central’s Madelyn Burchett-Emily Triplett in the first round.
Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall from Owensboro Catholic, who were regional champions, will meet Belfry’s Clara McNamee-Jayden Mullins in the first round.
“At least the girls got a first round match they can win in singles and doubles,” Clayton said. “I feel like both of our girls doubles teams were close to being seeded 9-16. We had a great year, but we also played some teams that got seeded and we just didn’t beat them.”
Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant from Owensboro Catholic will play Nate Goode-Owen Willoughby from Casey County in the boys doubles first round.
Walker Gaddis-John Clay Ford from Owensboro High School will meet Marcus Robinson-Lance Hylton from Perry County Central in a first round match in boys doubles.
Alexa Salamah-Allessa Hall from Daviess County will have a challenge meeting second seeded Avery Voss-Gracie Koch from Sacred Heart in the girls doubles opening round.
In boys singles, Stetson Osborne from Apollo will meet Noah Collins from Campbell County in a first round match. The winner there will meet the winner of Grayson County’s Owen Brown and Peyton Johnston from Meade County. Brown is a 5-8 seed in the boys bracket.
