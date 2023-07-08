Sixty youth basketball teams from five states will compete this weekend at the Dynasty Sports Performance Basketball Tournament powered by Adidas, with games scheduled Saturday and Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter.
The tournament will include boys’ teams from fourth grade to high school seniors, as well as a sixth-grade girls’ division.
Action will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, with tickets priced at $15 per day for adults or $25 for a weekend pass. Children 6 and under will be admitted for free. All tickets will be sold at the door, and spectators will receive a wrist band that will allow entry at both venues.
“We sold out the convention center, so we ended up expanding and getting the main court at the Sportscenter,” said DSP co-owner DaMarcus Ganaway. “We’ve got some teams coming from Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri.
“It’s competitive. We’ve got some top-tier coming over that want to get into seeing what these events are like in western Kentucky. We’re trying to expand our reach and getting some high-quality elite teams.”
Each squad will play at least three games, with awards given out for first- and second-place finishers. In an effort to help young basketball players gain exposure, all games will also be recorded and available afterward.
“It’s a good opportunity for kids to continue to develop in the offseason,” Ganaway said. “Travel ball, AAU, being around the sport — we want to create as much attention and exposure to the city of Owensboro and, at the same time, highlight these athletes and give them a great environment to showcase what they can do.”
The partnership with the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter has also been a massive boost.
“It’s been great,” Ganaway said. “They’ve been excellent and really helpful. They’re all for having events like this in the convention center. They’ve been easy to work with, accessible — whatever we need, they accommodate. We’ll have a hospitality room, photo booths, videographers and all kinds of things.”
As for what spectators can expect, Ganaway thinks they’ll be impressed with the on-court production — especially with several Owensboro-based teams competing.
“It’ll be exciting,” he said. “An exciting environment where you get to watch some young up-and-coming talent, both locally and regionally.
“It’s a good chance for the local kids and their families. It’s easy travel, not just for mom and dad, but for aunts and uncles and grandparents. It’s very competitive, and we do a good job of keeping the crowd as entertained as possible. The referees do a great job of managing games, too.”
As DSP looks to expand its reach with more tournaments throughout the region, Ganaway is happy with where things currently stand.
“Everything’s looking good,” he said. “We held a highly-competitive tournament in April that had 48 teams in it, then we hosted a smaller tournament two weeks ago. There was a tournament we had in Missouri, as well. We’re expanding outside of Owensboro, but we’re making sure to bring people back to Owensboro with this tournament.
“We’d love for people to come out and support some of this talent, have fun and watch some good basketball, especially at the Sportscenter. I think that’ll be an exciting atmosphere.”
