Dubois County blanked the Owensboro RiverDawgs, 3-0, in OVL baseball on Thursday.
Brayden Childress shut down the RiverDawgs, throwing a complete game shutout at Dubois County (Ind.)
The pitching was strong on both sides. Childress struck out four and scattered four hits. RiverDawgs pitchers sat down 10.
A single by Kail Hill in the first inning was positive for Owensboro RiverDawgs.
Brayden Busch took the loss for Owensboro. The pitcher allowed four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out seven.
Adam Euler went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Dubois County Bombers.
PJ Barry led Owensboro with two hits in three at-bats.
Dubois County is 17-6. The RiverDawgs are 11-12.
