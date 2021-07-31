The Owensboro RiverDawgs couldn’t get much productive hitting against David Ellison at Dubois County (Ind).
The Dubois County starter struck out eight and gave up eight hits across 61/3 innings. That was big in leading the Bombers to an 13-3 win over the RiverDawgs in seven innings in the opening game of an Ohio Valley League baseball series Friday night.
Ellison picked up the win for Dubois County.
Dubois County came out of the gate swinging the bats, building a 5-0 lead in the first two innings.
Dubois County plated five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Three more runs were tacked on in the seventh inning for Dubois County.
The RiverDawgs usually sound pitching struggled from the start of the game at League Stadium. The RiverDawgs used five pitchers who issued eight walks and struck out only three.
Brice Stuteville took the loss for the RiverDawgs.
Will Aubel, Adam Euler, Mason Landers and Ben Wilcoxson (2) each had doubles for Dubois County.
Lucas Gulazyuski had a triple for the RiverDawgs.
Bailey Falkenstein collected two RBIs for the RiverDawgs, and Gulazyuski had another RBI.
The RiverDawgs will try to even the best-of-3 series Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Park.
RIVERDAWGS 000 002 1 _ 3 8 2
DUBOIS COUNTY 320 005 3 _ 13 14 1
WP-Ellison. LP-Stuteville. 2B-Aubel, Euler, Landers, Wilcoxson (2) (D). 3B-Gulazyuski (R).
