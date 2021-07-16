The Owensboro RiverDawgs looked like they were going to pull one of their late-inning escapes with a big offensive inning.
They scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but a rare letdown in relief pitching led Dubois County to a 6-5 win Thursday night at Chautauqua Park.
The RiverDawgs fell to 16-17 in the OVL. Dubois County is 21-13 after the win.
“We didn’t play very well, we didn’t swing it well, we didn’t play good defense,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said. “We gave up a couple of unearned runs that bit us in the rear end, but our guys fought to the end and got the lead.
The RiverDawgs scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead after having managed just three hits in the game up to that point.
Jacob Roberts, Lucas Gulazyuski and Tucker Hagan each singled to start the seventh inning.
Sam Pinkert walked before Steve Diaz smacked an RBI single to right field, and sacrifice fly balls by Paul Coumoulos and Ben Clark put the Bombers up 5-3.
RiverDawgs closer Ethan Cernahous had been very solid in his role this season, but he had trouble in the top of the ninth inning.
Dubois County pinch hitter Adam Euler started the ninth ominously for the RiverDawgs with a solo home run to cut the lead to 5-4.
A wild pitch with Tyler Wheeler on third scored the second run of the inning.
An error and a hit batsman put two more on and a walk loaded the bases for Ben Wilcoxson, who was also hit by a pitch for an RBI which put the Bombers in front 6-5.
The RiverDawgs managed a hit in the ninth, but that was all.
“I’ll give the ball to Cernahous in that situation every time,” Evans said. “Tonight just wasn’t his night. Give them credit, they had really good at-bats in the ninth.
“I can’t argue with what our bullpen has done, they’ve been so good for us all year long, just some nights it’s just not your night.”
The Bombers jumped on top 2-0 in the top of the first inning.
The RiverDawgs got one run back in the bottom of the third when Pinkert singled and scored after advancing on two errors.
Dubois County scored another run in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.
RiverDawgs starter Sammy Barnett went seven innings, gve up seven hits and three runs, threw 108 pitches, struck out eight and walked one.
Hagan was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Coumoulos was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
“We’re playing well,” Evans said. “We’ve blown two games in the ninth where we had the lead or we’d be sitting on eight wins in a row.”
BOMBERS 200 010 003 — 6 9 2
RIVERDAWGS 001 000 400 — 5 8 3
WP-Murphy. LP-Cernahous. 2B-McMahel, Wilcoxson (B). HR-Euler (B).
