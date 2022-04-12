Duke has had no letdown on the recruiting trail with the departure of Coach K.
Jon Scheyer taking over has had such an impact that Duke just keeps getting 5-star commitments from the classes of 2022 and ‘23. Duke is far enough ahead of schedule in recruiting that it is looking at commitments from Class of ‘24 players. Scheyer has now landed eight 5-star recruits since taking over as head coach for next season at Duke. He’ll have five committed from the 2023 class.
Clearly, Scheyer is no rookie in getting the restocking game going in Durham. Mike Krzyzewski retired from a legendary career at Duke after it lost in the Final Four.
Kentucky has been looking to do the same thing since its season ended with a round of 64 shocker to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. John Calipari and his staff were watching DJ Wagner in New Jersey just days after UK’s season was finished.
UK was seeing players and being seen last weekend as it had in attendance for Wagner and his action with New Jersey Scholars in the Nike EYBL in Orlando.
Calipari had some company from right down the road in watching Wagner and the EYBL.
Nolan Smith was University of Louisville gear watching Nike EYBL action in Orlando as well. In case you’re not up to date, Smith is a new assistant coach on Kenny Payne’s Cardinals staff. Wagner is the top player in the 2023 class, and he was believed to be leaning toward Kentucky, until Payne came back to try and rescue the U of L basketball program.
Payne and Louisville will be in full pursuit of Wagner, who is the son of Dajuan Wagner, Calipari’s first major recruit at Memphis more than 20 years ago, and grandson of Milt Wagner, who has a little historical significance with U of L’s basketball program. Milt Wagner was a star teammate of Payne’s on the 1986 NCAA championship Cardinal team.
Calipari now has recruiting concerns on both sides of him with Duke snatching up 5-stars, and UK now engaged in a full-on battle with Payne and Louisville over DJ Wagner. This is a national-level recruiting battle with significance that will be lasting for the the program that gets him, if this remains a match between Kentucky and Louisville.
Wagner would be a bright lights signee for either program in the Bluegrass that is pursuing him. It’s been awhile since there’s been an old-fashioned recruiting tussle between Kentucky and Louisville over a player of Wagner’s caliber and basketball family fame.
Wagner moving with Louisville would signal the Payne is going to be a force right from the start of his tenure there. A lot of circumstances would be involved in that shift, for sure, but it would be a difficult miss for Kentucky to deal with, at least in this particular time and place.
Appearing to keep up with Duke is important in recruiting. Staying ahead of Louisville is vital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.