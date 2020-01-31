By the Messenger-Inquirer
Kiera Duncan scored 21 points to drive Hancock County past visiting Butler County, 75-49, in a girls’ high school basketball game on Thursday night in Hawesville.
The teams battled on even terms for eight minutes before the Lady Hornets went on a 20-12 second-quarter run to secure a 35-27 halftime advantage.
Hancock (10-11) continued to build its lead in the third period with a 24-14 burst to gain total control.
Bailey Poole scored 17 points for Hancock, which also got 15 from Karmin Riley and 12 from Lily Roberts.
The Lady Bears (9-13) were led by Taylin Clark and Jaelyn Taylor, each of whom scored 13 points.
The Lady Hornets have won three games in a row and four of their last five.
BUTLER COUNTY 15-12-14-8 — 49
HANCOCK COUNTY 15-20-24-16 — 75
Butler County (49) — Clark 13, Taylor 13, Leach 8, Phelps 7, Cardwell 6, Thacker 2.
Hancock County (75) — Duncan 21, Poole 17, K. Riley 15, Roberts 12, LaClair 5, Lindauer 3, House 2.
