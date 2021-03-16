Amber Dunn is back on the prowl for the Apollo E-Gals.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard suffered a high ankle sprain and bone bruise in the team’s season-opener against visiting Webster County on Jan. 4, and Dunn did not return to the court until Feb. 25.
Not surprisingly, she’s thrilled to be back.
“I’m so excited,” said Dunn, who averaged 11.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for Apollo as a junior in 2019-20. “It was really tough sitting on the sideline watching every game, knowing I couldn’t be out there for my team.
“I was very eager to get back on the court the whole time I was out, and I’m just happy to be back out there contributing with my teammates.”
Dunn has played in seven games since returning from her injury, but is only now beginning to feel like her old self on the hardwood.
“My lateral movement wasn’t good at all when I first got back out there,” Dunn said. “I had players driving around me a few times in that first game back, and I wasn’t as aggressive as I needed to be rebounding the ball.
“It’s taken some time to feel right again on the court, but I’m beginning to get that feeling.”
Dunn proved as much on Friday at the Sportscenter when Apollo closed out the regular season with an impressive 51-41 victory over 1st Region power Graves County. She led the E-Gals with 19 points, going 6-of-8 from the field and sinking all seven of her foul shots.
“I felt pretty good in that game,” Dunn said. “Winning a game like that gives us some confidence going into tournament play.”
And, Apollo coach Natalie Payne is grateful the E-Gals are heading into the postseason with Dunn.
“We’re glad to have Amber back, that’s for sure,” Payne said. “Not only is she a double-double player when she is healthy, she just brings so much experience to the court and does so many of the little things that help you win games.
“Amber is athletic, competitive, has a great skill set, and has the type of length that really causes problems for the opposition — she’s a great basketball player.”
A four-year starter, Dunn is now focused on being at her best for Apollo (11-6), which opens 9th District Tournament play on Wednesday as the No. 1 seed against No. 4 seed Daviess County at the Sportscenter.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Dunn said. “We’re a tight team, a group of girls who have played together for a long time. We’re like sisters, very close on and off the court.
“We just need to be smart with the ball, rebound well, and play good defense at all times. Our team is best when our defensive play leads to us scoring points at the other end — defense wins games, defense wins championships.”
