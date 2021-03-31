Amber Dunn was out of action most of this basketball season for the Apollo E-Gals.
The senior more than made up for lost time with a 3rd Region girls’ basketball championship and a trip to the KHSAA State Tournament on the line.
Dunn put up a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to help push the E-Gals to a 52-37 win over Meade County in front of an inspired crowd Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
It will be the first trip back to the state tournament since 1997.
The E-Gals (16-6) will face 2nd Region champion Henderson County in the first round of the state tournament on April 8 at 4 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
Dunn, who missed most of this season with a high ankle sprain, scored 11 points in the second quarter and keyed a run for Apollo that turned a 5-4 lead into a 20-9 advantage that Meade County never fully recovered from.
“She gets in that zone in big games, and you know like, give her the ball, she’s going to go to work and make something happen,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said of Dunn. “We were eyeballing each other as coaches, we’ve got to find her. The kids did a good job of finding her, and that’s where we’ve grown up.
“We have a lot of weapons. The kids start realizing it’s not my night because I’m getting smothered, I’m going to find somebody.”
Dunn continued doing damage early in the third quarter, scoring four of Apollo’s first eight points and lifting it to a 25-12 advantage.
Meade County made some shots and fought back to cut Apollo’s lead to five points twice in the fourth quarter, but the E-Gals never let Meade get any closer.
Zoe Floyd also grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
Apollo ruled the glass, 32-21.
Amaya Curry scored 12 points. Shelbie Beatty had 10 points for the E-Gals.
Dunn, though, was the difference-maker on the offensive end for Apollo.
Over the last eight to 10 games, Dunn was trying to come back from her injury and would play some, tweak the ankle, then come out of games.
“The Daviess County game (9th District Tournament), she went down on a layup, and I thought she was out,” Payne said. “She was back at practice the next day, ready to go. She’s a warrior.”
Dunn was a warrior who had been at about 75-80% healthy, according to Payne.
“The last month or so has been tough,” Dunn said. “The last two weeks I’ve started feeling more like myself, started to get more in shape.
“I felt OK (Tuesday), I feel like I can get in better shape. I was just attacking, get to the basket, make something happen for me or my teammates.
“It feels great. We got off to a rough start but finished it, that’s all that matters.”
Apollo made 19-of-35 shots from the floor for 54.2%. The E-Gals were 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Meade County was 12-of-41 from the floor for 29% and hit 5-of-21 attempts from 3-point range.
Peyton Bradley scored 12 points to lead Meade County, which finished 14-9.
Jenna Gallimore scored 11 points for Meade County.
MEADE COUNTY 4-5-14-14 — 37
APOLLO 5-15-10-22 — 52
Meade County (37) — Bradley 12, Gallimore 11, Griffen 4, Clanton 3, Aebersold 3, Babb 2, Durbin 2.
Apollo (52) — Dunn 23, Curry 12, Beatty 10, Floyd 7.
