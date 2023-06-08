Next month marks the 50th annual Owensboro Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament, and organizers are hoping for a big turnout to mark the celebration.
The event is scheduled for July 21-29 at Kendall-Perkins Park, and organizers are now accepting registrations for teams, sponsors, advertisers, exhibitors and vendors. The deadline is July 1.
“We have several divisions available for men, women, youth and teenagers,” said Dust Bowl President Byron Owen, who’s been involved with the tournament in some capacity since its inception. “We’d like to really have some girls’ teams this year, we haven’t had that the last few years. We’ll try to contact high schools in the area to get the word out, and Kentucky Wesleyan has had their players play over the last several years. Hopefully we can have them back, too.”
As for sponsorships and other donations, Owen added, they provide the lifeline for the Dust Bowl.
“It funds the event,” he said. “We get the advertising on our website, in our program booklet, and we have banners put up out at the event, depending on your sponsorship level.”
Playing divisions will include Men’s Open or Women’s Open, High School Boys or Girls, JV Boys or Girls, 7th-8th Grade Boys or Girls, 5th-6th Grade Boys or Girls and 3rd-4th and Under Boys or Girls, along with the return of the 3-on-3 competition.
So far, Owen noted, he’s already received interest from players who are excited to come back to Owensboro and play.
“People do put this date on their calendars every year,” he said. “People we know that are originally from Owensboro come back home during the Dust Bowl. I have people calling me, to make sure they’ve got their vacations in line so they can come home for it.”
Other activities during the week will include music, Gospel Night, Kids’ Day and Community Service Recognition. The event is free and always open to the public.
And, Owen added, it will be his last turn as Dust Bowl president after taking the role in 2015.
“I’ve got 10 grandkids and they’re 5-to-14 years old, that’s what I’m going to be focusing on for the next several years,” he said, with a laugh. “I’m going to be 63 in August, so while I’ve got energy left, I want to spend it with them.
“Rippo Hinton and Othello Millan, the other board members who have been around for several years also — we all sat down and decided, ‘Let’s stick around until the 50th.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.