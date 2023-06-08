OWESPTS-06-08-23 DUST BOWL FEATURE

Pezzo’s Pizza’s Dearon Watkins, right, gets to the basket during action against Legacy Sports during a 7th and 8th grade game last year at the Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Next month marks the 50th annual Owensboro Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament, and organizers are hoping for a big turnout to mark the celebration.

The event is scheduled for July 21-29 at Kendall-Perkins Park, and organizers are now accepting registrations for teams, sponsors, advertisers, exhibitors and vendors. The deadline is July 1.

