Two teams, though built in different ways, came away with a pair of victories in the 5th & 6th Grade Boys division on opening night at the 50th annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament Monday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
A light rain drizzle just before tipoff wasn’t enough to derail festivities, as OBKY Elite topped Legacy Elite 34-26 and Jerry Ray Davis edged OBKY Gators 25-18.
The two winning squads will square off at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Court A, while the losing sides will meet at 7:15 p.m. on Court B. The championship game of the double-elimination bracket is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Friday.
For OBKY Elite, it only took about a week to build chemistry for the Dust Bowl.
“Hard work, dedication, never give up,” coach Terrell Buckner said of his squad’s mentality. “It’s a good group of guys. They’ve all got a story.
“Learn to fight, never give up. We looked good tonight with the win.”
OBKY Elite built a 17-12 lead at halftime before Legacy Elite pulled to within 27-26 with five minutes left to play. From there, however, OBKY closed the game on a 7-0 run to seal the victory.
“I told them it was the fourth quarter, you got to lock down,” Buckner said. “You got to suck it in, get that second wind. That’s when it counts.”
Buckner, an Owensboro native who attended Owensboro High School, has fond memories of the outdoor tournament.
“It’s special to me,” he said, with a grin. “I’ve never lost in it.”
Just a few minutes later, the Jerry Ray Davis squad put the finishing touches on an opening-round victory.
With a team mostly made up of athletes from Owensboro Middle School, coach Derek Price credited his players for making winning plays.
“Trying to rebound, playing defense, getting easy buckets and layups in transition — that’s what we’re best at,” Price said. “That’s what we need to do to be the best we can be.”
The squad also used its chemistry to play together throughout the contest.
“We played football, from ODC Youth Football, together,” Price added. “Basketball-wise, we really just started. A lot of length, a lot of quickness. They’re all good friends, and they like playing together. They’re a fun group to coach.”
And, he added, there’s nothing quite like gaining experience by playing in the Dust Bowl.
“I’ve never played in it, and it’s my first time coaching in it,” Price said. “I’ve been here my whole life. The prestige of it — everybody likes to come out here and play outdoors, the music’s playing, fans are close to the court.
“If you’re a basketball guy, you should want to play down here.”
Dust Bowl action resumes with eight games starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
