It was opening scene for the 49th annual Dust Bowl and there were some notable performances by some younger players Tuesday night.
There were two games in the 5th-6th 3-on-3 division and another couple in the 7th-8th grade divisions at Kendall-Perkins Park.
The 7th-8th grade divisions were 5-on-5 games and each game had a dominant team. The Dust Bowl brackets are double elimination.
Legacy Sports built a big lead early on the way to a 61-31 win over OBE in the 7th-8th grade division.
William Hinton is coach of the Legacy 7th-8th team.
“I’ve got three 8th graders and the rest are 7th graders,” Hinton said. “In AAU we play hard, defensive pressure, out here we have fun with it. I want the kids who never shot to go out there and shoot, have fun with it, your family is out here.”
The Legacy roster is made up with kids who go to middle schools in the Owensboro Public Schools, the Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic schools.
T Green scored 11 points to lead Legacy 7th-8th.
PeezO’s Pizza was a 7th-8th grade team with considerable talent from around western Kentucky. PeezO’s beat the Tri-State Superstars 75-43.
DeAaron Watkins was a big man on PeezO’s who was very tough to stop inside and scored 24 points to lead PeezO’s. He was an 8th grader for Madisonville-North Hopkins. A familiar name in the 9th District, Jonathan Moss, was also strong at point guard with 15 points. PeezO’s turned it on offensively with 45 points in the second half.
More from this section
Rocky Maddox coached the PeezO’s Pizza team.
“We’ve got some of the best kids in the area are on this team,” Maddox said. “You’re not going to see talent around here like that. We haven’t played together, we haven’t had a practice yet. A lot of it is bringing the cohesiveness in and go play ball. Just have fun. These are all athletes. I can’t stress enough that these kids are special.”
Games in the 3-on-3 division can go quick, with teams needing to get to 21 on the scoreboard first to win.
Legacy topped State Farm 21-12. Legacy was coached by Corey Wilford and it had balanced scoring. It is the 5th-6th grade team for the Legacy AAU program. Tucker Whitehead scored seven points to lead Legacy. Ben Halbrg scored six points, Jamari Wilford and Zeke Beehn each scored four points.
The State Farm had younger kids playing up a grade and was coached by Branden Haines. Savi Wilford scored eight points and Cam Wilford scored four.
In the other 3-on-3 game, Team Buckets 2 won 23-16 and was coached by Brandon Reisz. Zander Reisz scored 12 points and Luke Whitledge scored 11 points.
Brent Holsclaw was coaching the Team Buckets 1. Holsclaw was a former head football coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and he was the first to admit coaching basketball was not his speciality.
“They’re sixth graders,” Holsclaw said. “We just pieced it together, the kids just like to play ball.”
Buckets 1 had big inside presence John Paul Carrico leading them with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.