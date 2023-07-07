As the Owensboro Dust Bowl board continues preparing for the 50th edition of the annual outdoor basketball tournament later this month, president Byron Owen is hoping to close his tenure with another successful event — and open the door for others to follow suit.

The tournament is set to begin July 21 at Kendall-Perkins Park, but the length is still undetermined. Registration for entry was extended to midnight Saturday to entice more squads to join, with the bracket drawing scheduled for Wednesday.

