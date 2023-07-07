As the Owensboro Dust Bowl board continues preparing for the 50th edition of the annual outdoor basketball tournament later this month, president Byron Owen is hoping to close his tenure with another successful event — and open the door for others to follow suit.
The tournament is set to begin July 21 at Kendall-Perkins Park, but the length is still undetermined. Registration for entry was extended to midnight Saturday to entice more squads to join, with the bracket drawing scheduled for Wednesday.
“The dates are subject to change,” Owen said. “It just depends on how many teams we have. In 2022, the Dust Bowl was four days of basketball. In 2021, it was five days. It’ll be eight days maximum. We’ll just see how many teams get registered.”
Divisions include both Boys and Girls 3rd-4th Grade, 5th-6th Grade, 7th-8th Grade, JV and Varsity, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Open.
No matter what the schedule is, July 23 will still be reserved for the Praise in the Park Gospel Celebration instead of basketball.
Owen, who has been involved with the tournament in some capacity every year of its existence, and fellow board members — vice president Rippo Hinton and treasurer Othello Millan — are planning to step down at the end of the year and are welcoming others to step up in their place.
“As far as going forward, my thought is really getting through this year’s Dust Bowl and then after that deciding what direction we’ll go after the first of the year,” Owen said. “Whether that’s a community organization or the City of Owensboro putting it on and adding it to their calendar, we’re going to worry about that after this is over.”
Various volunteers have offered to help in the past, he stated, but the workload is often greater than what people first think. And, of course, securing funding is always a top priority.
“Getting sponsors, getting donations, getting advertisements, getting teams, getting vendors — those are our five primary revenue sources,” Owen noted.
He used Friday After 5 and the BBQ and Barrels festival as examples of successful local events that benefit from paid positions, but the Dust Bowl operates on a volunteer basis as a 501 (C) (c3) organization.
“It takes a lot of work to organize the Dust Bowl,” Owen said, with a laugh. “Whatever group or organization that takes it on, they’ll have to be serious about it.”
Having the chance to help organize and maintain the tournament — billed as “the best basketball in the tri-state area” for decades — over the last few years has been a joy, he said, especially when he gets to see how much it means locally.
“We try to serve the community,” Owen said. “We want to bring people together and have a good, safe time around the game of basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.