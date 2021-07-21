After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 48th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament returns with a downsized format on Wednesday.
The double-elimination tournament — long billed as “The Best Basketball in the Tri-State Area” — will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Kendall-Perkins Park on West Fifth Street.
“We’re just glad to be back after missing last year,” Dust Bowl president Byron Owen said. “We’re excited to have the event back in the community and we know that the tradition of great basketball will continue this year.
“A lot of people in Owensboro and the surrounding area really missed the Dust Bowl last year. They’ve come to expect this event at this time of the summer and some families even schedule their vacations around it.
“We’re very thankful to be able to continue the event this year — we’ve shortened it to four days, but it will still be a lot of fun.”
Wednesday’s opening-night schedule includes seven games:
Maddox Muscle, Strength & Conditioning vs. West Kentucky Elite in the 7th-8th Grade Boys division on Court A (6:15 p.m.); Big Game Hunters vs. Owensboro Bearcats in 7th-8th Grade Boys on Court B (7:15 p.m.); Ballers vs. Tri-State Superstars in High School Boys on Court A (7:45 p.m.); Tri-State Greats vs. Owensboro Stars in Men’s 35-and-Over on Court A (8:15 p.m.); Mike West vs. Baptown in Men’s 35-and-over on Court B (8:15 p.m.); My Brothers Keepers vs. Cobras on in Men’s Open on Court B (9:15 p.m.); and Big Game Hunters vs. Panthers in Men’s Open on Court A (9:45 p.m.).
“We didn’t have the event at all last year because of COVID, and less is better this year,” Owen said. “COVID is still out there and we’re hoping to be able to conduct the tournament in four days — less days, less risk.
“It won’t necessarily stay this way for future events.
“We want to take a look at how it works with this format and then we’ll decide what’s best for the future.”
The Dust Bowl was originally created in 1974 by the late Jerry Davenport, a former Owensboro High School basketball star.
Davenport had learned about the famed Dirt Bowl in Louisville and envisioned staging a similar event in Owensboro.
