By the Messenger-Inquirer
The 48th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament has revised its dates and deadline to enter.
The event, originally scheduled for July 16-24, will now take place July 21-24 at Kendall-Perkins Park on West 5th Street.
The deadline to enter has been pushed back to midnight on Saturday.
To enter a team in the Dust Bowl or for more information, go to www.owensborodustbowl.org, send an email to info@owensborodustbowl.org, or call Byron Owen at (270) 302-6310.
GOLF
The GO Junior Golf Series was at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville on Tuesday. Here are the results.
Girls 8-under 3 holes: Brinley Cox (Hardinsburg) 12. Boys 8-under 3 holes: Scott Ralston (Madisonville) 12.
Girls 9-10 6 holes: Ellington Cox (Hardinsburg) 28. Boys 9-10 6 holes: Will Burden (Madisonville) 26.
Girls 11-12 9 holes: Elsie Espinola (Bowling Green) 45. Boys 11-12 9 holes: Treyson Raymer (Madisonville) 38.
Girls 13-15 9 holes: Cameron Davis (Henderson) 53. Boys 13-15 9 holes: Jackson Mayes (Leitchfield) 39.
Boys 13-15 18 holes: Ben Dickerson (Madisonville) 83. Girls 13-15 18 holes: Abby-Grace Forbes (Russellville) 86. Girls 16-18 18 holes: Avery Shacklette (Rhodelia) 83. Boys 16-18 18 holes: Elijah Forbes (Russellville) 75.
